"We were starved of feminine warmth": Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer says he lost his virginity to a sex worker at the age of 12

Charles Spencer, Princess Diana’s younger brother, will explain in detail the abuse he faced when he was 11 years old in his explosive memoir A Very Private School. The memoir, which will be released on March 12, will focus on his childhood, recounting the trauma of being sent away to boarding school at the age of eight.

The Sun, which got an early copy of his memoir’s US edition, highlighted an excerpt from the book where Charles Spencer explained how he and his friends were abused by a young female assistant at Maidwell Hall boys prep school in Northants in the 1970s. Writing in the memoir, he explained:

“This woman’s control over mesmerized boys was total, for we were starved of feminine warmth and desperate for her affection.”

He also talks about how he paid a sex worker to have s*x with him when he was 12 years old when on vacation in Italy.

Charles Spencer delves deep into his abuse in his memoir

According to The Sun, Charles Spencer, aged 59, explained the abuse he endured at the hands of a young female assistant at his boarding school at the young age of 11. Calling her a “master of emotional manipulation,” he wrote:

“The effect of what she did to me was profound and immediate, awaking in me basic desires that had no place in one so young.”

In his memoir, Spencer alleges that the abuse involved French kissing and touching. He also claimed that he wasn’t the sole victim, describing his time at boarding school as full of “casual cruelty, s*xual assault, and other perversions.”

Another controversial fact that he revealed in his memoir was how he lost his virginity to a s*x worker when on a family vacation to Italy. He wrote of how he saw a s*x worker in a short skirt standing on a corner when he went to Italy with his mother and step-father and claimed to have paid her about £15 for s*x.

Charles Spencer elucidated that the incident left him feeling “hollow and cold”, writing that he abstained from s*xual encounters until he was 17 after the event. Mentioning his sister, Princess Diana, he also claimed that their nanny used to bang the siblings’ heads together if they misbehaved in an ill-fated attempt at discipline that “introduced fear and hurt into our pampered lives.”

Charles Spencer shared never-before-seen photos of his mother and sister

Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer, recently took a trip down memory lane to share never-before-seen photos of his sister, Princess Diana, and their mother, Frances Shand Kydd, ahead of his memoir's release, Vanity Fair reported.

Taking to Instagram, the Earl posted a black and white photo of the siblings by the swing, with their mother in the background. He reminisced about the time his mother nicknamed him "Buzz" because he had "the endless energy" of a busy bee.

"My mother, Diana and I, in c. 1967. I would have been 3, and Diana 5 or 6. I love how happy each of us looks. At this stage of my life, my mother nicknamed me “Buzz” - because she saw me as having the endless energy of a rather happy - and busy - bee," the photo was captioned.

Charles Spencer's memoir, A Very Private School, will be released in the US on March 12 and in the UK on March 14.