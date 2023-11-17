Did Princess Diana have a secret daughter? Unknown daughter Sarah with Charles theory solved 

Princess Diana, the "People's Princess," remains an enduring symbol of grace, compassion, and philanthropy. Despite her tragic passing in 1997, her legacy continues to captivate the world. However, the life of royals has constantly been flooded with controversies, and the Princess was not left behind.

The king of all these is the speculations around an unknown royal child. There have been rumors about Princess Diana and King Charles III having a daughter called Sarah Spencer.

The alleged daughter is living incognito in New England and is rumored to be the biological daughter of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, conceived through IVF and a surrogate mother. Let's dive in deeper and uncover all the facts at hand.

Did Diana have a daughter?

This rumor of Princess Diana having a daughter originates in an American gossip magazine called Globe from 2015. The magazine suggested that Kate Middleton was traveling to the USA to meet up with a lady called Sarah Spencer.

The theory suggests that the baby was conceived through IVF and artificially inseminated in a surrogate mother. However, without concrete proof, it remains a speculative tale.

Why are there 3 children with Princess Diana?

There are reportedly, then, three children of Princess Diana. The first child is alleged to be the woman is USA Sarah Spencer.

It was alleged that before the marriage of Charles and Diana, the royal family was curious about the fertility of Princess D. They then sent the 19-year-old Diana to a family gynecologist. The doctor then harvested her eggs and fertilized them with Charles' sperm.

According to the Globe magazine, the eggs were stolen by one of the doctors involved instead of being destroyed. This is how it was believed that Diana has three children biologically, even though she has never been spotted with all three of them.

Who is the secret daughter of Diana?

The unknown alleged daughter of Diana is called Sarah Spencer. The rumor is that Prince Willam, after discovering her existence, was curious to meet her but was advised not to by the Royal advisors. Instead of going himself, he sent his wife, Kate.

The resemblance between Lady D and Sarah is very much. In 2019, Sarah herself came forward as the daughter of Princess Diana. According to her account, Diana gave birth to her in 1981, one year before the birth of Prince William.

Who was Princess Diana's secret daughter?

No credible evidence or historical record supports the existence of Princess Diana's unknown daughter. Such claims lack factual basis and fall into unfounded speculation and conspiracy theories. Princess Diana's two recognized sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, are well-documented heirs to her legacy.

While a friend acknowledged Diana's pre-marital gynecological exam, there is no confirmation of egg harvesting or theft. This continues to remain a rumor and a controversial conspiracy theory at best. It should not be assumed true until any confirmation from the Royal Family's end or genetic evidence proves this claim.

Hence, as we explore the intricacies of this rumor, it's crucial to approach it with a discerning eye, separating fact from fiction and honoring Princess Diana's true legacy of compassion and philanthropy.