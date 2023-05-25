“We stay silent through all the lies”: Kim Kardashian opens up about leaked texts, private video, and Kanye West on Kardashians Premiere

American businesswoman Kim Kardashian finally addressed the drama that happened with her former husband Kanye West, while she was dating Pete Davidson. During the premiere episode of season 3 of The Kardashians aired on May 25, the 42-year-old personality addressed why she remained silent when her 45-year-old ex-husband, West, was harassing her online.

At the very end of the clip, Kardashian said:

“There’s been a lot going on with Kanye right now. Things are going on in the media — radio shows and interviews. Even through all the craziness of everything that Kanye says about us, I never comment, I never post. He has made up the most insane narrative about [Kris] and the [s*x] tape. We stay silent through all the lies, all the stuff.”

The premiere episode was apparently shot a month after Kim and Pete Davidson broke up. Reportedly, the duo could not keep up with the long distance and each other's busy schedules.

While the duo were together, Kanye West publicly and socially Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. At several points, he leaked his online chats with Kim and Pete, and even publicly threatened the latter on several occasions. As per People Magazine, Davidson had to take trauma therapy after his experience with Ye.

Kim Kardashian thinks all the Kanye West drama will affect her kids one day

In the same clip, Kim Kardashian said that even though she can handle anything, she particularly felt sorry for her mother who was put into a difficult position due to her relationship with Pete Davidson affecting Kanye West.

“I think at this point I just assume everything I text Kanye is going to be put on the internet. I think I can handle anything. I just get really heartbroken for my mom, that she has to deal with so much.”

On several occasions, West took to his social media handles and accused Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, of pushing her kids into appearing in “playboy and s*x tapes.”

However, Kim said that this would affect her kids more one day than her own leaked private tape.

“All of his shenanigans, I don’t even know what the f*ck to call it, is going to be far more damaging to the kids one day, than my tape will ever be. And I have to sit here and not say anything, ever, because I know one day my kids will appreciate that.”

Kardashian also said that she does not want to be the reason her four kids have a strained relationship with West and that she tries her best to keep a happy face in front of them.

“I will be his biggest cheerleader to them forever. One day, when they see for themselves, I’ll answer whatever they want me to, but it’s just… a lot.”

Elsewhere in the promo, Kim Kardashian said that she is single but "not ready to mingle,” when the show producers asked about her dating life during a confessional interview.

While speaking with Scott Disick (Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner) and Khloe Kardashian, the SKIMS owner said that “breakups are just not my thing,” but was proud of the way how she and Pete handled things when they broke up.

"We had talks and talks, we had been talking about it, both of us communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad. 9 months. It's a long time, I don't have random hookups, And there was a lot of guilt, he went through a lot because of my relationship."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye were married from 2014 to 2022. The duo share four kids together, North (9), Saint (7), Chicago (5), and Psalm (4).

