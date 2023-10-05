"We trauma-bonded": Francia Raisa speaks about friendship with Selena Gomez at the singer’s Rare Impact Fund Benefit

Selena Gomez's close friend Francia Raisa recently opened up about their bond and their alleged ongoing feud to Extra TV. On Wednesday, October 4, at Selena's first-ever Rare Impact Fund Benefit, Raisa discussed their relationship and how it has grown over time with Extra TV's Terri Seymour.

This comes after Gomez, during an interview with Rolling Stone, said that she didn't have many famous friends and identified only Taylor Swift as one of them. Many were led to assume that Raisa and she were at odds.

Raisa, who in 2017 gave the star of Only Murders In The Building a kidney, has now spoken up about their falling out. According to the How I Met Your Father actress, the two friends "trauma-bonded":

"We trauma-bonded, which is beautiful, but also it can get rocky and tricky. People grow, relationships change. Obviously, I treat her like my little sister, she treats me like her older sister. I don’t know any relationship that’s perfect.”

Pop Base reported that Francia Raisa recently supported Gomez in her works (Image via Instagram / @selenagomez / X / @PopBase)

Moreover, Raisa also explained how they are in a much better position now, as a result of choosing their own path.

“I’m just happy that Sel is doing something like this”: Francia Raisa talked about being happy for Selena’s endeavors

Having remained close friends for a very long time, Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez are alleged to have drifted apart recently. However, keeping their past aside, Raisa is currently helping Gomez with her new endeavors. On Wednesday, October 4, at the first-ever Rare Impact Fund Benefit, the former spoke with Extra TV.

She mentioned during the interview that people occasionally need space to develop. In order to grow, the two women set off on their own paths in life and are now content with their professions and their achievements. Francia also shared her reflections on how individuals change as they get older.

Francia Raisa, who is now 35, added that she has changed from the past year or even from the time she reached 30. In addition, praising Gomez's efforts and the job her friend is doing in the field of mental health, she said:

“I’m just happy that Sel is doing something like this. Obviously, she and I share a lot when it comes to mental health and stuff, so honestly, I’m here to really support my friend and everything that she’s been doing."

She further added that:

"When our situation came up… No, I never pictured that, but obviously I never regretted it. I am happy that we are here today, celebrating and supporting each other.”

Raisa also recalled how they had initially met roughly sixteen years ago and how their bond as friends developed. It was when Gomez was on Wizards of Waverly Place and Francia Raisa was on Secret Life of the American Teenager, and Disney arranged for the shows' actors to visit sick kids at a children's hospital. When the duo realized that they have had similar kinds of experiences in relationships and breakups as teenagers, they got closer.

In an interview with Billboard magazine in 2015, Gomez disclosed her lupus diagnosis. In the end, it caused considerable damage to her kidneys, necessitating a kidney transplant. During this time, Francia Raisa stepped up and gave Gomez her kidney. The incident took place six years ago, but in the years that followed, the two friends appeared to have drifted apart.

According to Billboard, things reached a boiling point last year when Raisa didn't seem to like a statement Gomez made in a Rolling Stone interview, wherein the singer-actress declared that Taylor Swift was essentially her only friend in the business.