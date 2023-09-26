"We’ve entered the Hitler Youth stage": "Whites-only" parent-and-child group flyers in Metro Vancouver sparks outrage online

Netizens were left infuriated when many stumbled upon a “whites-only” signage in Port Coquitlam, which stated a mom and tots group. As soon as many came across the flyer, it was shared on social media. The signage read:

“Are you looking for somewhere your children can play with others that look like them? Are they tired of being a minority in their schools or daycares? Escape forced ‘diversity’ and join other proud parents of European children as we create an atmosphere in which our kids can feel like they belong."

The notice further read:

"Invest in your child’s sense of well-being and racial identity by giving them the gift of time spent amongst their own people – because they deserve it.”

It also gave a QR code to the “White Tri Cities Parents and Tots” Telegram link, where parents could connect with other “white” parents and tots. The image came to light after a social media handle, @blackvancouver shared it on X and Instagram. As the image spread, many netizens commented and protested against the “white-only” signage.

One social media user also said:

The police have been notified about the sign, and the City of Coquitlam has acknowledged that it is aware of such "racist" notices. The authorities said:

"Coquitlam celebrates its rich diversity and we firmly believe that it is through the embrace of different backgrounds, cultures, and experiences that we grow stronger as a community.”

Social media users react as “whites-only” mother and child poster appears in Vancouver

Controversy spreads fast on social media and something similar happened with a poster calling “whites-only” moms and tots group. As an X user, @TizzyEnt spoke about it on X, here is how the netizens reacted:

Furthermore, CBC has reported that there are more than 200 subscribers in the Telegram group. However, the messages of the group cannot be read as it is a private group. At the moment, it is not known what action is being taken against the Telegram group admin, or the creator of the "whites-only" notice.