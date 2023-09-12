"WE WANT TO SEE THIS HAPPEN": Kim Tae-hyung and Suga talk about going on Bon Voyage once the BTS members reunite sending fans into a frenzy

BTS' Kim Tae-hyung aka V made his much-awaited appearance as a guest on group member Suga's talk show, Suchwita on Monday, September 11, 2023. During their conversation, V and Suga spoke about a number of things. This included discussions on Chapter 2 of BTS, the members' solo albums, and the prospect of going on Bon Voyage when the seven members of the band reunite.

Bon Voyage is a reality television program where group members travel around the world and explore different places. They also try different foods and engage in fun activities. The reality show has released four seasons so far.

As they spoke, Kim Tae-hyung expressed his dream of wanting to see the Northern Lights with the group members. Suga encouraged him and explained why the group should go on Bon Voyage to experience the Northern Lights together. When fans saw this clip, they were incredibly excited and even took to social media to say how they wanted to see it happen.

"We will be getting BTS Bon Voyage in 2025": Kim Tae-hyung wants to visit Northern Lights with group

Kim Tae-hyung revealed that his dream is to witness the Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis on BTS member Suga's show Suchwita. The natural light phenomenon is typically seen in high-latitude areas like the Arctic and Antarctic regions.

V didn't just express his desire to see the Northern Lights but also wished to share this experience with his group members. He enthusiastically said that he wanted all seven of the BTS members to go see the Northern Lights together while enjoying a drink and engaging in "a nice conversation."

Suga responded with excitement, acknowledging that Kim Tae-hyung had initiated this idea, saying:

"You brought it up! The day we all get together suddenly..."

Kim Tae-hyung interrupted Suga and said:

"We'll get kidnapped somewhere and go off on a Bon Voyage."

In response, the other BTS member added:

"Yes, we'll get 'kidnapped' and go on a Bon Voyage. Then, in Northern Europe, we'll be like, 'It's the aurora.'"

As the two already outlined their plans for a reunion in 2025, fans couldn't contain their joy. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their eagerness for the next season of Bon Voyage and stated that they would eagerly await it.

Suga also mentioned that he plans to use a specific clip of Kim Tae-hyung, where he expressed his desire to visit the Northern Lights with the members, as evidence to support his claim. Kim Tae-hyung responded with an enthusiastic "Of course."

Now that both the BTS singers have expressed their eagerness for Bon Voyage season five, fans can't wait to see them together in 2025. They are hoping for a swift reunion of the group members.

Many fans are also contemplating that the idea of conducting a Bon Voyage as the group reunites in 2025 is precious. After completing their military service, fans believe it would be a healing journey for the members and will bring comfort to both ARMYs and BTS members. Some even suggest that at the end of a potential Bon Voyage season, the group could surprise everyone by announcing their upcoming album.

Needless to say, fans have been making numerous plans for the group's reunification and are eagerly counting down to 2025.

V is set to appear on IU's talk show, IU's Palette, on September 12, 2023.