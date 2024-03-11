“WE WERE ROBBED”: Fans stunned as director Choi Sang-ho reveals considering BTS' Namjoon for a role in the Opera 'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

On March 11, 2024, news of BTS leader Kim Namjoon's acting proposition created an online stir. An X user (@mhereonlyforbts) shared an update where director Choi Sang-ho stated that he was considering the Indigo rapper-songwriter for the role of Puck in his play A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Choi Sang-ho stated that having a well-known celebrity portray Puck from the start in his Korean adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream would have been significant. Though RM (of BTS) initially came to mind, the musician's military enlistment became an obstacle. He said:

"I thought it would be good to have a well-known celebrity play the role of Puck from the beginning. At first, I thought of RM (of BTS), but after hearing that he had served in the military, after several meetings, Kim Dong-wan was strongly recommended."

Fans were stunned to come across such a piece of information and consequently, the post became viral online.

"We missed out on Thespian Namjoon": Fans express distress over unable to see the idol debut as an actor

Choi Sang-ho is well-known for his talent for engagingly portraying little story twists and bizarre scenarios seen in cross-genre films. The 2010 crime/comedy/romance film Villain and Widow, directed by Son Jae-gon, brought him new recognition for his abilities. He has worked on several other projects, such as A Resistance (2019) and Oneday (2017).

William Shakespeare wrote the comedy-drama A Midsummer Night's Dream somewhere between 1595 and 1596. The play focuses on the marriage of Theseus and Hippolyta in this Athens-set drama. Shakespeare played with the notion of love in this story and examined the universal human tendency to fall in love with persons who seem attractive to them.

Furthermore, in the story, after four Athenians flee to the wilderness, Puck the Fairy causes the lads to develop romantic feelings for the same female. While Puck helps his master mislead the fairy queen, the four Athenians chase each other across the forest.

As per the X user @mhereonlyforbts, director Choi Sang-ho had considered Namjoon for the role of the mischievous fairy Puck, who plays a massive role in the love story of Theseus and Hippolyta as well as Oberon—the king of the fairies—and his queen, Titania. The BTS ARMY were confounded to learn that they could have witnessed the debut of Kim Namjoon, aka RM, as an actor.

They flooded X with their thoughts and expressed their disappointment for missing the opportunity to see him act due to his "enlistment." Others claimed that after Namjoon returned from his service in 2025, several filmmakers and drama directors would queue up to cast him on their projects.

Kim Namjoon, aka RM, has never shown any inclination towards acting. However, he has often acted in BTS music videos and storylines, earning praise from viewers. Fans lauded his acting skills in the BTS World storyline, where he played as a young detective. Additionally, he was appreciated for his acting skills in the BTS MV I Need U, released in 2015.

After completing the required 18-month service term, BTS's Namjoon, who enrolled in the South Korean military in December 2023, is scheduled to return in June 2025.