"We will be so invested": Fans go wild as Director of 'A Shop for Killers' starring Lee Dong-wook hints at a possible season 2 of the Disney+ series

Disney Plus' original series A Shop for Killers, starring Lee Dong-wook could reportedly get a season 2. South Korean media outlet TV Daily reported on February 9, 2024, that director Lee Kwon mentioned his desire to unravel Jin-man's (Lee Dong-wook) past in the second installment of the drama. However, the director also stated that there have been no plans for a renewal yet.

Lee Kwon shared in an interview with Withinnews, that if there is a season 2 then he hopes to include a lot of action sequences.

"S2 is still undecided, but I hope we can do it. If we proceed, I hope to reveal more of Jeong Jin Man's [sic] past. There are things we need to think anew, and I hope there will be lots of action in season 2"

Fans were thrilled to hear about the possibility of A Shop for Killers renewal. One fan expressed excitement on X and wrote that they will "be so invested."

"WE NEED THE S2": Fans wish to see Lee Dong-wook as Jin-man in season 2 of A Shop for Killers

On February 7, WithinNews reported that the Disney Plus series director, Lee Kwon, was interviewed in a cafe located in Samcheong-dong, Seoul. In the interview, Lee shared that despite the action-packed plot, it follows the character Jeong Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook) as the story develops.

Kwon characterized the work as an action thriller and elaborated that the topic highlighted the idea of people who make weapons accessible for killers. He applied the concept on the premise of a shopping mall and creative elements were incorporated to create an ideal "shop for killers."

Fans are excited and have high hopes for a season renewal after the successful reviews that the Disney Plus series raked in. Starring Lee Dong-wook and Kim Hye-jun, A Shop for Killers is a 2024 South Korean action-thriller written, directed, and produced by Lee Kwon. It is based on the novel The Killer's Shopping Mall by Kang Ji-young, which narrates the story of a child raised by her uncle after her parents died.

The show revolves around Jin-an (Kim Hye-jun), who becomes prey to serial killers as a result of the perilous legacy left by her uncle Jeong Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook). Jin-man is the owner of the dubious shop for "killers" and meets his death unexpectedly in the series.

The series begins with Ji-an trying to figure out the reason why skilled assassins are hunting her. She recalls her early years and the lessons her uncle (Lee Dong-wook) taught her in an attempt to piece together what's happening. The action-thriller received immense praise and high viewership, and fans have been wishing for a second season ever since.

Fans took to X and expressed their anticipation and hopes for a second season of A Shop for Killers and wrote:

The last two episodes were aired on February 7 as the drama was pulled in for a curtain call. A Shop for Killers was originally aired on January 7, 2024, and is available for worldwide streaming on Disney Plus and Hulu.

