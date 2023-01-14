“We will keep fighting too”: Fans react as 5 LOONA members reportedly lose lawsuit to suspend contracts, 4 win

Four LOONA members among the nine who filed a lawsuit against Blockberry Creative to terminate contracts in November last year have won the case, reported the Seoul Economic Daily on January 13, 2023.

Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry won the lawsuit and will have their exclusive contracts with the agency terminated. The remaining five members, Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Olivia Hye, and Gowon, lost their cases and will remain as Blockberry Creative artists until their contracts expire.

Group members Vivi and Hyunjin did not participate in the injunction lawsuit.

Fan's comment on LOONA's lawsuits (Image via Twitter)

With seven members still remaining under LOONA, fans are confused as to what the next path for the group could be. Their recent comeback was delayed indefinitely after ORBITs (the group’s fandom) conducted a successful boycott campaign.

4 LOONA members with the same contract as Chuu win lawsuit against Blockberry Creative to terminate contracts

Group activities of LOONA are now up in the air, with some publications even claiming that it is now impossible. Reports of the nine members filing for an injunction made headlines after Blockberry Creative removed Chuu from the group, citing power abuse in November last year.

Blockberry Creative did not formally confirm the reports, but it seems to have resulted in the group breaking up. The original 12-member piece now remains a seven-member group as Chief Judge Jeong Mun-seong ruled in favor of four members out of the nine who filed the injunction - Heejin, Kim Lip, Jinsoul, and Choerry. They can now work independently, however they wish to.

#lovestay 🌸 @cb97snow Idk what to feel about loona I never thought such a situation of them not winning the lawsuit all together would happen , I won't feel okay until the all of them leave that awful company Idk what to feel about loona I never thought such a situation of them not winning the lawsuit all together would happen , I won't feel okay until the all of them leave that awful company

These four members had similar contracts to Chuu's, which led them to victory, just like the latter's last year. Meanwhile, the court ruled against Haseul, Yeojin, Yves, Olivia Hye, and Gowon. The court believed that their contracts weren’t “unjust enough” to warrant a termination after a few clauses were revised around a year or two ago, as per the Seoul Economic Daily.

✨Marblez✨#HALAZIA ❤️‍🔥 @seastarpower #Orbit were right to Boycott, we should be proud of how far all of us have come with #LOONA we have progress we didn’t give them the money to steal from/hurt the members in the lawsuit that they lied about,they canceled the comeback, Chuu is on whole music shows,4 more are free #Orbit were right to Boycott, we should be proud of how far all of us have come with #LOONA we have progress we didn’t give them the money to steal from/hurt the members in the lawsuit that they lied about,they canceled the comeback, Chuu is on whole music shows,4 more are free✨

The initial contract, for which Chuu filed a lawsuit against the agency, locked the members in an almost perpetual cycle of debt. The profits were shared 7:3 agency to artist but the costs were shared 5:5, leaving the group in an almost debt cycle. As per Dispatch’s reports, each member was estimated to have around 200 million KRW in dues.

Chuu’s recent lawsuit was a success, as the courts reversed the weightage. The profit ratio changed to 7:3 artist to agency ratio while the costs remained the same.

In response to Seoul Economics Daily’s report, the agency said:

“We are still checking the exact details.”

Fans have mixed reactions to LOONA’s reported lawsuits

violet 🧸 @chznyang gosh some members probably changed their contract hoping it would be beneficial but it ended up being ruled against them.. not to mention, the court ruling has separated LOONA gosh some members probably changed their contract hoping it would be beneficial but it ended up being ruled against them.. not to mention, the court ruling has separated LOONA 😭😭

LOONA's lawsuit wins and losses took over Twitter as fans once again debated the conditions of the artist, Blockberry Creative, and the future of the group.

Fans had mixed reactions to the lawsuits. While some couldn’t believe the courts decided to let five members remain under the agency despite the agency’s widespread mismanagement news, others believe that it is just the first step towards the members’ freedom.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

kluu kim lip's shoulders @jungietheworld 🏻 🏻 🏻 some of them mightve lost the lawsuit but i feel like this is just the first step all my loona girls will be free from bbc i trust i pray i beg some of them mightve lost the lawsuit but i feel like this is just the first step all my loona girls will be free from bbc i trust i pray i beg🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻😭😭😭

mimi @orbitskika even tho they didn’t win their injunctions loona will win their lawsuits in the end they don’t call them lawsuit of the month for nothing even tho they didn’t win their injunctions loona will win their lawsuits in the end they don’t call them lawsuit of the month for nothing https://t.co/X3xb71l9qN

coconut @vernsmeow twitter.com/cherrymotionw/… cherrymotion ボイコット @cherrymotionw JTBC: “Now, LOONA group activities are realistically impossible. The comeback scheduled was also postponed indefinitely. One way is to suspend the exclusive contract of the members who lost, is a situation where the team cannot survive”. JTBC: “Now, LOONA group activities are realistically impossible. The comeback scheduled was also postponed indefinitely. One way is to suspend the exclusive contract of the members who lost, is a situation where the team cannot survive”. https://t.co/ORCpgkNrcB No cus if they try to do literally anything with the remaining members it will look so odd to everyone cus they’re def not gonna be acting normal and what would they even do with them No cus if they try to do literally anything with the remaining members it will look so odd to everyone cus they’re def not gonna be acting normal and what would they even do with them😭😭😭😭 twitter.com/cherrymotionw/…

anya @bobseul 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 🏽 twitter.com/cherrymotionw/… cherrymotion ボイコット @cherrymotionw JTBC: “Now, LOONA group activities are realistically impossible. The comeback scheduled was also postponed indefinitely. One way is to suspend the exclusive contract of the members who lost, is a situation where the team cannot survive”. JTBC: “Now, LOONA group activities are realistically impossible. The comeback scheduled was also postponed indefinitely. One way is to suspend the exclusive contract of the members who lost, is a situation where the team cannot survive”. https://t.co/ORCpgkNrcB freedom WILL come freedom WILL come ☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽☝🏽 twitter.com/cherrymotionw/…

Meanwhile, LOONA’s comeback with 11 members, The Origin Album [0], is indefinitely postponed. It was scheduled to be released on January 3, 2023.

