"Welcome back CF queen": Fans frenzied as Red Velvet's Irene returns to brand deals after three years with 2aN 

On August 28, 2023, Irene, a member of K-pop girl group, Red Velvet, was announced as the latest muse for the Japanese branch of Korean makeup brand 2aN (stylized as 2ªN), as reported by Koreaboo. The 32-year-old singer, who has endorsed several brands in her career thus far, had taken a hiatus of three years from brand deals. Naturally, ReVeluvs (Red Velvet fans) were delighted with the news of her endorsement comeback.

For a while before the reveal, 2aN had been posting blurred clips teasing the brand's new muse with the words "Guess Who?" In no time, sharp-eyed ReVeluvs knew who the model was. The announcement disclosing the Diamond singer as 2aN's latest muse read "Hello world. IRENE era begins."

The reveal added to the excitement of fans as it was officially confirmed that their guess had been spot-on. Ever since the idol's pictures were shared on the social media handles of Red Velvet and 2aN, fans have been retweeting them eagerly under "#Irenex2aN" and "Welcome back CF Queen" to show their support.

For the uninitiated, the Red Velvet member is often referred to as the "CF Queen" due to her huge number of endorsement deals spanning luxury products, makeup items, and more.

ReVeluvs know the potential of the "Irene effect," which causes brands or items the Red Velvet leader endorses to shoot up in popularity and even get sold out. Her Midas touch was previously experienced by brands like Lemona, Nuovo, Chamisul, and more.

Therefore, it came as a surprise to nobody when the 2aN products endorsed by the idol were sold out in barely a matter of hours. Besides becoming bestsellers on the brand's official website, the products also created a splash at the famous Japanese store, Qoo100.

Upon learning the news, fans took to social media to discuss how even after three years of no brand promotions, the artist is still as iconic.

For now, it is a period of wait for fans and beauty enthusiasts worldwide to see what more comes out of the deal between the Feel Good singer and 2aN.

Here are some tweets by fans who are in awe of the Red Velvet member's impact and breathtaking visuals displayed on 2aN's posters.

Updates on Red Velvet

SM Entertaiment's Red Velvet, made up of members Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy, and Yeri, celebrated their 9th debut anniversary on August 1 this year. Meanwhile, the group's song, Feel My Rhythm, is speculated to be featured in the upcoming season of Netflix's Bridgerton.