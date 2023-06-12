5 most popular K-pop groups chosen by Japanese Gen Z: BTS, TWICE, and more

The five most popular K-pop groups among the Japanese Gen Z crowd were recently revealed through a poll done by the Japanese research platform ZSOUKEN. Taking into account their age group, 120,000 young K-pop fans voted for the top 10 K-pop acts that are most popular in their country and among their peers.

While the results are not too surprising, it's quite interesting to note that the young generation K-pop groups outplay the older generations. In addition, the survey indicates that those between the ages of eleven and twenty-six prefer female groups to boy groups.

The 5 most popular K-pop groups according to the Japanese Gen Z population: BTS, TWICE, and more

5) BTS

BTS is at the top of the list of the most popular K-pop groups among Japanese Gen Z, with roughly 8.9% of the votes cast by the young people who took part in the study. The group, which saw its debut in June 2013, also stands as the only make K-pop band on the list. BTS has continued to be one of the most dominant groups in the music industry with fanbases from all over the world.

The seven members are very close to hitting their ten-year debut anniversary on June 13, 2023, with their FESTA celebrations livening the fans. The group's popularity remains unwavering despite the fact that they are currently taking a break in order to fulfill their military obligations.

4) LE SSERAFIM

Sitting right next to the world-dominating boy group on the list of most popular K-pop groups is the rookie group, LE SSERAFIM. Since its debut in 2022, the five-piece girl group has been the buzz of the town. While some of the members like Sakura and Chaewon already had a solid fanbase before their time in LE SSERAFIM due to their debut in the disbanded IZ*ONE, the group eventually also garnered attention for its other talented members.

The group has rolled out several addictive and internet-viral tracks like ANTIFRAGILE and FEARLESS during the time of their release. Apart from the title tracks, their B-side tracks have also showcased promising qualities, naturally allowing them to garner 13.9% of the votes from the Japanese Gen Z crowd.

3) NewJeans

Another rookie group on the list of most popular K-pop groups is NewJeans, also referred to as the monster rookies. Within just months of entering the industry, the five-member girl group took over the internet by storm. From bagging several remarkable awards that stand as first-time events for a rookie group to representing several luxury brands as their ambassadors, the girls have showcased their dominating aura even outside the music industry.

With their discography holding no more than five to six songs, all their songs have shined effortlessly in music charts and received much love from their listeners. Standing as a revolutionary group in the K-pop industry with their unique concepts and songs, the group has caught the attention of 17.2% of Japanese Gen Zs.

2) IVE

With yet another rookie girl group on the list of most popular K-pop groups, IVE leans the interest of Japanese Gen Z towards emerging girl groups. The six-piece girl group debuted towards the end of 2021 and immediately caught people's attention with their addictive and catchy songs. Ever since their debut, their single albums have done great on music charts and impressed many.

Bagging quite a handful of remarkable awards, IVE has cemented itself to be one of the most attention-grabbing groups so far. After a long lineup of single releases, the group's first full-length album only further increased fans' expectations for the group, inevitably grabbing about 18.7% of the votes from the Japanese Gen Z crowd.

1) TWICE

The last and on the top of the list of most popular K-pop groups is TWICE, garnering about 19.5% votes from the Japanese Gen Zs. The nine-member K-pop girl group that's housed under JYP Entertainment resulted from the famous reality survival show, Sixteen.

Ever since their debut in 2015, their fame in the music industry spread fast and vastly with fanbases all around the world. TWICE has had quite a promising history in its musical career, bagging several awards, breaking multiple musical records, and dominating the industry with its addictive and viral tracks that stand relevant to date.

With the fame and standards among the most popular K-pop groups constantly shifting with the result of more groups debuting every year, fans wonder which group would dominate the industry within a few years.

