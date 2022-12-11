NewJeans trumps Gen 3 girl groups BLACKPINK and Red Velvet to rank first in December Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings

Gen 4 girl group NewJeans topped the December Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings, surpassing their seniors and popular Gen 3 girl groups BLACKPINK and Red Velvet.

The group ranked first in the December Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings with a brand reputation index of 5,361,953 for this month. BLACKPINK ranked second while Red Velvet ranked third on the aforementioned list.

It seems that NewJeans and BLACKPINK have exchanged spots this month. NewJeans ranked first in December after getting placed second in the November Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings, while BLACKPINK, which ranked first consistently for the past couple of months, slipped to the second spot.

TWICE held on to its fourth place for the fourth consecutive month in the December Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings, while (G)I-DLE was able to secure the fifth spot.

NewJeans scored a whopping 83.29 percent positive reactions for December Girl Group rankings

1. NewJeans

2. Blackpink

3. Red Velvet

4. Twice

5. (G)I-DLE

6. SNSD

7. LE SSERAFIM

8. Oh my girl

9. WJSN

10. IVE



The December Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings were decided between November 11 and December 11. The rankings were determined through a detailed analysis involving media coverage, social media interaction, community coverage, and consumer participation of various groups.

"Monster Rookies" NewJeans topped this month’s list, and the high-ranking phrases in their keyword analysis included their debut title track "Attention", "YouTube", and "Best Song", which perhaps alluded to their chart-busting second title track, Hype Boy.

Some other important keywords also included "advertise", "selected", and "record", indicating their growing popularity in the world of brand endorsements.

Finally, in the positive-negative analysis, the Hype Boy singers scored a whopping 83.29 percent positive reactions. Their fans had the most heartwarming reactions to the rookie girl group ranking first for December Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings.

Fans not only took note of their rising popularity in the public eye, from ranking twelfth in August to first in December, but also the wholesome list which included a host of girl groups from different generations -- Girls Generation (Generation 2), Red Velvet and BLACKPINK (Generation 3), and LE SSERAFIM and IVE (Generation 4). Some even reminded others of the rookie group's comeback.

8 days left until newjeans winter Pre-single comeback [19.12.22] and OMG album coming January 2nd

#NewJeans

8 days left until newjeans winter Pre-single comeback [19.12.22] and OMG album coming January 2nd

BLACKPINK ranked second with a brand index score of 5,106,657 after losing the first position that they had held for many months. Red Velvet, on the other hand, made quite a jump to claim the third spot with a brand score of 3,395,199.

Girls Generation ranked sixth, followed by LE SSERAFIM in seventh place, Oh My Girl in eighth, and Cosmic Girls in ninth place, while, finally, IVE ranked tenth.

NewJeans is all set to make their first-ever comeback

NewJeans is a five-member group that debuted under HYBE and ADOR Labels on August 1, 2022. Their eponymous debut EP consisted of the double title tracks Attention (July 22) and Hype Boy (August 1). The girl group consists of members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein.

The talented monster rookie girl group members are all set to make their first-ever comeback, five months after their first album release.

A month ago, on November 10, their label confirmed that they will release their new single album OMG on January 2, a day after New Year's Day celebrations.

However, prior to that, the group will drop their pre-release single on December 19. The girl group members are currently attending the Asia Artist Awards at Nippon Gaishi Hall in Nagoya, Japan.

