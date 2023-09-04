Welcome to Plathville season 5: Release date, air time, where to watch, and more details explored

TLC's fan-favorite reality series Welcome to Plathville is scheduled to return on September 5 for an all-new season 5. With the senior-most members Kim and Barry headed towards divorce, the new installment will focus on the changing dynamics between the family. Kim Plath will also face the possibility of being a single mother and was seen going on a first date in the season 5 trailer.

The show focuses on Kim and Barry's 11-member family living in the suburbs. The couple believed that they were brought together by God to start their own family, but things took a turn as the seasons progressed.

The season 5 synopsis, as per Showbiz Cheat Sheet, reads:

"Kim and Barry Plath are on the fast track to divorce, while their daughter Moriah reaches a breaking point with her sister-in-law, Olivia, who is also at odds with her husband, Ethan."

Welcome to Plathville season 5 to focus on Kim and Barry's divorce

The new season of Welcome to Plathville will release on September 5, 2023. The announcement was made in the season 5 trailer that dropped on August 16. The preview clip witnesses most members of the family continuing where they left off in season 4.

Kim's new boyfriend remains unnamed in the trailer, with the likes of Ethan, his wife, Olivia, Mican, and Moriah Plathville appearing to take center stage this season. Olivia's return after she was accused of theft seems to result in further drama in the family. While most of the family members seem to be on board with the divorce, Ethan is seen struggling with his parent's decision.

Regardless, the ongoing divorce proceedings will make up a major chunk of the new season. The recently released trailer shows Kim and Barry living separately, which allows their children to have more independence. The clip also sees Moriah attempting to rekindle her interest in Christianity.

Season 5 of Welcome to Plathville will also focus on Olivia and Moriah's strained relationship. Tensions soon rise between the former, and multiple members of the family as Micah and Moriah voice their concerns about her to Kim and Barry.

Micah does not hold back while discussing his sister-in-law with his parents. He alleges that she has always despised the way they grew up and has frequently criticized their upbringing. He expresses concern that Ethan has absorbed some of Olivia's negative feelings towards their family.

Barry reacts strongly and suggests that Olivia's influence on Ethan can be described as "brainwashing." Moriah then claims that Olivia has made disparaging remarks about her parents for years and that these comments have escalated over time. She mentions a specific incident and talks about the "credit card story," which involved allegations of theft against Kim, Ethan's mother.

The upcoming season will further explore the allegations against Olivia and shed light on her marriage with Ethan. With a range of storylines and plots expected to play out in season 5, fans can enjoy the new installment of Welcome to Plathville on TLC on September 5, at 10 pm EST.