Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 11: Why did Moriah Plath think Olivia was “not a true friend”?

Tonight on Welcome to Plathville, Olivia refused to visit Joshua's grave in Kim's presence and instead sat in the car. However, during the visit to Joshua's grave, Moria needed Olivia by her side - however, the latter prioritized herself over her friend's needs. Moriah was just six years old when her mother Kim accidentally drove over Joshua in front of her eyes, and no one has talked to her about the incident since.

Moriah tried to convince Olivia to stay with her, but she rudely left. As a result, Moriah felt betrayed and called Olivia out for not being a true friend. Moriah said that she had taken her friend's side for the past 3 to 4 years and walked on eggshells around her feelings, but it was not justified for her not to visit Joshua's grave.

She felt that Olivia was rude for no reason and was giving more importance to her 'fragile' feelings. She later told Ethan that the wheels of transformation were running in their family and refused to bring up the topic in front of Olivia.

Welcome to Plathville fans praise Moriah for standing up for herself

Welcome to Plathville fans felt that the situation affected her and Olivia's friendship the most and praised her for not bending down in front of her friend.

Brittany @Brittany1985 Kinda want Moriah to lay down the law with Olivia, Moriah is very blunt and probably what needs to be said and heard, Olivia did this to herself quite frankly #WelcomeToPlathville Kinda want Moriah to lay down the law with Olivia, Moriah is very blunt and probably what needs to be said and heard, Olivia did this to herself quite frankly #WelcomeToPlathville

Ashley @ShleyBiff "If i have to choose, i choose the person thats not making me choose." - Moriah....thats been my perspective as well girl! #welcometoplathville "If i have to choose, i choose the person thats not making me choose." - Moriah....thats been my perspective as well girl! #welcometoplathville

LeeAnn @lleeann2001 Speak on it Moriah SPEAK ON IT!!! #welcometoplathville Speak on it Moriah SPEAK ON IT!!! #welcometoplathville

d @storytellerd10 Moriah put it perfectly!! Olivia’s not gonna hold her back anymore #WelcomeToPlathville Moriah put it perfectly!! Olivia’s not gonna hold her back anymore #WelcomeToPlathville

McClaine @_mcclaine_ Moriah and Micah definitely got the emotional intelligence in the family #welcometoplathville Moriah and Micah definitely got the emotional intelligence in the family #welcometoplathville

J @janetca8 We stan Moriah for realizing how much Olivia has manipulated and controlled her life for the last 4 years #WelcomeToPlathville We stan Moriah for realizing how much Olivia has manipulated and controlled her life for the last 4 years #WelcomeToPlathville

What happened on Welcome to Plathville tonight?

Two episodes of Welcome to Plathville aired tonight on TLC, titled I'm Done Choosing and You Know What You Did. About the Plath family farm, Ethan said that the place was 'one piece of dirt' that he knew well. Micah surprised the family by coming to support the family members from Los Angeles.

The episode description reads,

"The Plath children all gather at the farm to celebrate Joshua, but when Olivia learns Kim is included at the gravesite visit, tensions quickly rise; Moriah's frustration with Olivia grows and a request from Ethan shocks Kim."

They remembered their upbringing and how their mother would ring the bell to tell them to come back home. The siblings also played 'Freeze Tag' together.

Kim complained about not being invited to the farm and said it was rude of Olivia and the other kids not to invite her to celebrate the life of her own child. She felt that the kids had chosen Barry's side after the divorce.

Olivia chose not to pay tribute to the family. After everything was done, the family bid farewell and Ethan told his mother that he wanted to have a conversation with her about their issues one day.

Ethan surprised Olivia for her birthday by preparing a meal and gifting her a leather jacket. Olivia was extra sweet and flirty with Ethan, but he refused to forget the incident. Olivia said that this was the first time Ethan had prepared a meal for her and that the couple would take a tour to Jamaica to relax.

Ethan decided to talk to his mother about his upbringing after realizing that his mother was left behind alone amid the fights and divorce.

Welcome to Plathville features the daily lives of the 11 siblings who grew up on Kim and Barry's 500-acre family farm with a traditional upbringing. The show airs every Tuesday on TLC at 9 pm ET.

