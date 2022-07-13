Why is Welcome to Plathville’s Olivia furious with Ethan? Here’s what you need to know

TLC's Welcome to Plathville season 4 returned for a brand-new episode on Tuesday night, and this week Ethan found himself in trouble with Olivia again. Ethan returned from Cairo after visiting his dad, but he didn't keep in touch with his wife much throughout his stay there. While she was upset that he didn't talk to her, she was even more furious that he did something behind her back.

Olivia and Ethan have had marital issues since season 4 of Welcome to Plathville returned. It started with Ethan hiding the news that he had bought a car while they were separated. The couple also lacks communication, which has been a cause for the misunderstandings between them.

TLC Network @TLC #WelcomeToPlathville You can feel the love in this hug You can feel the love in this hug 😍 #WelcomeToPlathville https://t.co/c0AMcLVkQ7

But things turned worse between Ethan and Olivia when the Welcome to Plathville star returned from Cairo with a surprise.

Olivia was angry with Ethan due to multiple issues in Welcome to Plathville episode 9, season 4

Episode 9 of Welcome to Plathville kicked off with Ethan and Barry sharing a bond after not talking for over two years. Ethan was upset over the news of his parents' divorce. Olivia shared that she suspected Kim and Barry would split but wanted to hear the news from Ethan. She claimed to have called him around 15 times when he was in Cairo, but he only answered once.

While she was already upset with Ethan's behavior, she was even more furious when he returned from Cairo in someone's car and not on his motorcycle. The Welcome to Plathville star asked her husband about his motorcycle. Ethan replied that he had bought a second-hand motorcycle while he was in Cairo, but on his way back, it broke down.

Olivia was shocked and asked Ethan if there was a reason he didn't call her and tell her anything about it. Ethan shared that he was going to ride it down to Tampa and then surprise her with it, but on the way, the battery died. He said he would return in the evening and try to get his vehicle.

When asked about his old motorcycle, Ethan shared that it was back in Cairo. Though Olivia kept questioning him, the Welcome to Plathville star was upset and walked away from his wife.

During her confessional, Olivia shared that it was childish of Ethan to walk away and slam the door. Trying to reason out and end their argument, Olivia asked Ethan why he hid the news about his new motorcycle from her. She added that last month, she found out about the car he kept secret from her for eight months.

This month, he hid the news of the motorcycle from her. Though Ethan told her that he would come home and show it to her anyway, Olivia told her husband that he should have at least told her about it or consulted her.

Olivia told her husband that the excuse he had for hiding the car was that they were on a break. But now, when it came to the motorcycle, they were together, and he should've been considerate of her.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

