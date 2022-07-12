What time will Welcome To Plathville Season 4 Episode 9 air? TLC show to explore Lydia questioning Kim and more

A brand new episode of Welcome To Plathville Season 4 will air this week on TLC, featuring kids hanging out with their parents. Lydia will ask Kim tough questions about her decision to split with Barry, who will bond with his son Ethan.

The new season revolves around Kim and Barry’s split and their decision to divorce each other eventually. Since the first episode, the parents have discussed that with their kids. In the previous episode, Ethan and Lydia were informed about the split.

The upcoming episode will see Ethan and Barry hanging out after a long time as the two had a spat in one of the previous seasons.

Welcome To Plathville Season 4 Episode 9 release date

Welcome To Plathville Season 4 Episode 9 will air on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET on TLC. Viewers can also watch the episode on the network’s website after it airs.

Those who don’t have the channel can go for live streaming services, including DISH, Xfinity, Sling, DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV, fubo TV and Philo.

What to expect from the new episode?

The ninth episode of Welcome To Plathville Season 4 will feature Kim spending time with her daughter Lydia and son Micah separately.

Fans who have been following the show from the beginning know how strict their mother Kim has been. So, seeing her share a cocktail with Micah will leave viewers surprised. In fact, Micah admitted in a preview clip he couldn’t believe he was drinking with his mother.

While Kim’s interaction with her son was relaxing, her meeting with daughter Lydia was about her divorce. In a sneak peek video, Kim admitted in a confessional that Lydia was taught from childhood that marriage is supposed to last forever. Kim was seen trying to make her daughter understand that a spiritual bond and love might be enough for Lydia but not for the former.

Titled “You Have a Lot of Nerve,” the official synopsis of Welcome To Plathville Season 4 Episode 9 reads:

"Kim and Micah share first-ever cocktails together, and Kim reveals the reasoning behind her parenting choices. After years, Ethan and Barry finally make amends, but Ethan keeps new secrets from Olivia. Lydia asks Kim tough questions.”

Another trailer of Episode 9 showed Barry and Ethan making amends. During the conversation, Barry was seen trying to get Ethan to open up about his feelings about his troubled marriage with his wife Olivia. In a confessional, Barry said:

“As Ethan goes through his journey with Olivia, I would just want him to learn what I'm learning not to shut down, not to stuff it. If he doesn't know what to do, he goes and works on vehicles. I mean that might be his therapy, but as time goes by, as he gets older, hopefully, he'll discover ways to better communicate. I am learning too.”

Their conversation also included Ethan’s thoughts about his parents’ divorce. He told Barry he trusted him but not Kim.

Ethan explained that Barry owned up to his mistakes and gave space to Kim, but the latter didn’t do the needful. Ethan also described his mother as a 'controlling' person and one who keeps meddling in other’s relationships. Only time will tell whether he makes amends with Kim.

Meanwhile, viewers can tune in to TLC to watch a new episode of Welcome To Plathville Season 4 every Tuesday at 10.00 PM ET.

