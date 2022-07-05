What time will Welcome To Plathville Season 4 Episode 8 air? Ethan receives shocking news, release date and more explored

The upcoming episode of Welcome To Plathville Season 4 promises to be full of drama.

Since the beginning of the season, the Plath family storyline has heavily focused on Barry and Kim’s trouble in paradise. While the couple spoke to their kids about their separation previously, Ethan remained in the dark about the situation at his parents’ house.

Welcome To Plathville Season 4 Episode 8 will air on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET on TLC. Barry will be giving the shocking news to Ethan, leaving the latter heartbroken. Kim is instructed to give her son some time and space to process the news.

Welcome To Plathville Season 4 Episode 8: Where to watch, what to expect

Viewers can either watch the upcoming episode on TLC, or they can opt for other TV service providers. Some of the best streaming services include Philo, DISH, DirecTV Stream, Sling, fubo TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity.

The new episode will later become available on the network’s website, alongside with the previous episodes of Season 4.

Welcome To Plathville Season 4 Episode 8 will see Moriah and Olivia building on their expertise in dancing by taking pole dancing classes. The previous episode saw them become inspired upon watching the dance style in a strip club.

Meanwhile, Ethan will sit down with his father, Micah, and Lydia for a tough conversation. Barry will reveal the news of his separation from Kim. Ethan will be the last sibling to learn about the split and the impending divorce.

The official synopsis of Welcome To Plathville Season 4 Episode 8, titled "I Feel Like a Cow," reads:

“Barry reaches out to Ethan after two years with shocking news; Ethan's hesitation about seeing his mom leaves Kim feeling excluded from an important family discussion; Moriah and Olivia rebel against their past and try pole dancing.”

In the preview clip, Olivia and Moriah are seen in the dance studio where they are learning pole dancing. The latter mentions in a confessional that she is excited to learn the dance form and that it’s different from other styles.

Addressing her emotions while practicing, Moriah says:

“I feel like I’ve allowed too many people to tell me who I’m supposed to be, what I can and can’t where, how I should and shouldn’t act. Like always I have to be perfect for someone else, when in reality, I have to be perfect for me.”

While Ethan and Lydia will be heartbroken as Barry discusses the end of his marriage, Kim will be seen waiting for Barry’s message to come home. Ethan apparently does not want to meet her so she spends some time with her friend after leaving her dance studio.

Only time will tell whether the kids will be able to maintain a strong bond with their mother. The previous episodes implied that the children favored their father as he had wanted to work on the marriage but Kim had chosen to end it.

Welcome To Plathville Season 4 airs a new episode every Tuesday on TLC at 10.00 PM Eastern Time.

