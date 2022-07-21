Welcome to Plathville Episode 10: Why is Kim firm on getting a divorce from Barry?

TLC's Welcome to Plathville returned for an all-new intense episode on Tuesday night. This week, Kim decided to talk to Barry and let him know that she really does want to proceed with the divorce.

Ever since the season premiered, the Plath family has undergone a lot of changes, especially Kim and Barry. Though Kim had her own reasons for wanting to end their marriage, Barry shared that he still loved his wife. Sadly, that wasn't enough to keep Kim from wanting to leave.

Episode 10 of Welcome to Plathville kicked off with Barry helping Kim mount a bed above her dance studio. Kim shared that the room would be a vacation rental. Opening up about their marriage, she said that it felt like a business partnership, adding that she was firm about the separation and didn't want to fix things.

While they were taking a break from mounting the bed, Kim decided that it was the right time to sit down and have a conversation with Barry about their current situation.

Kim tells Barry why she wants to proceed with the divorce in Welcome to Plathville Season 4, Episode 10

During her confessional, Kim revealed that she was at a place where she didn't want to fix her marriage. She added that she didn't want to give counseling a shot either, claiming that she had tried but just couldn't stay anymore.

Kim shared that she tried to get this message across to Barry, but felt like he was in denial and that he wasn't listening:

"Maybe he's still hoping that somehow things will just be okay. I don't know, but it has been hard to communicate this to him."

Opening up to Barry, Kim shared that when she told him about how she felt a few months ago, he was only trying to do enough to get her to stay. She added that he didn't really value her. The Welcome to Plathville star also said that theirs wasn't the type of marriage she wanted to save.

Barry was taken aback by Kim's revelation and said that it was a lie that she believed. The Welcome to Plathville star added that it was a tough situation and he didn't tell her anything because she had already made her decision. He said:

"It's not gonna gain me anything."

Barry shared that despite it all, he still loved her and didn't expect the divorce to be a consequence he faced. However, he acknowledged that there was nothing he could do that would change the course of this and told his wife that he understood what she had to say and was coming to terms with it.

More details on what happened this week in Welcome to Plathville Episode 10, Season 4

Apart from the Kim and Barry drama that unfolded this week, a lot more happened on the famed reality TV series. Micah bartended at his friend's art show and things heated up between him and Antia.

Meanwhile, Ethan, Olivia and Moriah headed down to Cairo to spend some time with the family and visit their youngest brother Joshua's grave on his birthday.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

