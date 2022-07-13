"Your faith is blinding you": Fans call out Lydia for giving Kim marriage advice in Welcome to Plathville 

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 aired a new episode on Tuesday night, and the kids are still trying to deal with the news of Kim and Barry's divorce. While the Plath kids have stopped questioning Kim's decision to end her marriage and have made peace with it, Lydia seems to think otherwise. She decided to sit down and have a talk with her mother.
Episode 9 of Welcome to Plathville featured Lydia and Kim having a heartfelt conversation. But viewers didn't expect to see Lydia advise Kim regarding her marriage and claim that marriage isn't a contract but a covenant.
When Kim opened up to Lydia, confessing that she felt stuck and didn't know what to do, the Welcome to Plathville star told her mother that one part of her wanted to give her some advice, but another part of her kept saying that she hadn't been married for 24 years.
Kim asked her daughter what advice she would give, to which Lydia replied that they should've just taken some time off to find out what was wrong in their marriage and try to fix it. The Welcome to Plathville star asked her daughter what a reasonable timeframe would be to give their marriage another chance.
But Lydia was stumped. She added that while she might not be married, she had experienced from the one who designed the marriage, referring to the Lord. The Welcome to Plathville star opened up to her daughter again, sharing that her marriage had no intimacy and that she felt lonely. She added that Barry didn't give her the love and care she needed.
Lydia replied to her mother, saying she had found someone who gave her everything she wanted, claiming that it was just her and the Lord. During her confessional, Lydia shared that even if her parents signed the divorce papers, it was just a contract. She added that marriage isn't a contract but a covenant, and one cannot break a covenant.
Fans who watched Lydia speak about her spiritual love for God claimed she was brainwashed.
Fans claim Lydia is blinded by faith in Welcome to Plathville Season 4, Episode 9
Taking to Twitter, some fans exclaimed that her faith blinded her. A few other fans added she was brainwashed. While others claimed she should've become a nun.
Kim opened up about being abused as a child to Micah this week in Welcome to Plathvilla episode 9, season 4
Apart from her conversation with Lydia, Kim also had a heartfelt conversation with Micah when they met for a drink. Micah wanted to understand why Kim protectively raised them away from people. Though she felt uncomfortable revealing her traumatic past to her son, she decided to go for it.
Kim told Micah that she was so protective of her children while they were growing up because she was abused. Opening up, she shared that when she was just 4 or 5 years old, she was abused by her babysitter, a teenage boy.
Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check your local listings for more information.