"She's manipulative": Fans condemn Kim for blaming Barry, and claim she's selfish in Welcome to Plathville 

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 returned to TLC for a brand-new episode on Tuesday night and, as expected the family drama continued this week.
In the episode, Kim met up with a family friend to talk about the situation at home and about how Ethan had said that he didn't want her to be at home when he visited. Viewers who watched the episode called out Kim, claiming she was being manipulative for blaming Barry.
While talking to her friend, Kim also expressed concerns about Ethan perceiving her in a negative light, given that Barry would be the one breaking the news about their divorce.
Episode 8 of Welcome to Plathville showcased Barry finally meeting Ethan after a long time. He also broke the news of his divorce to Ethan, who felt sad for his father. While fans pitied Ethan, they weren't a fan of Kim's behavior.
Since Kim wasn't welcome at the house during Ethan's visit, she decided to meet up with a family friend instead.
Charles has known Kim and Barry for a long time. The Welcome to Plathville star shared that Charles sold them their first rental property. Kim opened up to Charles about the situation at home and spoke about how Ethan wasn't interested in meeting her. She also shared that she doesn't want to talk badly about Barry and hoped that he did the same.
Kim added that Barry being the one to reveal the news about their divorce to Ethan would make her seem like the bad person. Though the Welcome to Plathville star seemed to think she wasn't the only one to be blamed for her marriage coming to an end, fans thought otherwise.
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Kim was being selfish and making the lives of everyone in her family miserable.
After Kim shared that she was upset that Ethan didn't want to meet her, Charles consoled her by saying that he would come around eventually. Kim then said that she would be willing to talk to her son whenever he wanted to.
Meanwhile at the Plath family home, Ethan was hurt and upset after hearing about the divorce and said that he hadn't expected it, saying that his father did everything for his mother. He shared that the situation at his home right now made him question the way he was brought up.
Ethan continued to rage out against his mother. During a conversation with Micah and Issac, Ethan shared:
"I'm glad I don't have to see mom. I've already said I don't ever want to have a relationship with her, but especially after this. Like, right now, what I'm feeling is I goddamn for sure won't. I've been done with that lady for a long time. This is my last straw."
However, Micah wasn't happy with the way Ethan spoke. He told his brother that he was starting to get angry with his attitude and added that even though he understood why Ethan felt the way he did, it didn't mean he could talk about Kim that way.
