"She's manipulative": Fans condemn Kim for blaming Barry, and claim she's selfish in Welcome to Plathville 

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 returned to TLC for a brand-new episode on Tuesday night and, as expected the family drama continued this week.

In the episode, Kim met up with a family friend to talk about the situation at home and about how Ethan had said that he didn't want her to be at home when he visited. Viewers who watched the episode called out Kim, claiming she was being manipulative for blaming Barry.

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 Kim treated Ethans wife like crap and now look at her. Idk...I just Do Not like this woman. She's manipulative imo. #WelcomeToPlathville Kim treated Ethans wife like crap and now look at her. Idk...I just Do Not like this woman. She's manipulative imo. #WelcomeToPlathville

While talking to her friend, Kim also expressed concerns about Ethan perceiving her in a negative light, given that Barry would be the one breaking the news about their divorce.

What else did Kim say in the latest episode of Welcome to Plathville?

sometuesdaynights @smtuesdaynights #plathville Kim: I'm telling you that I'm committed to not saying anything bad about Barry but I really want to. #welcometoplathville Kim: I'm telling you that I'm committed to not saying anything bad about Barry but I really want to. #welcometoplathville #plathville https://t.co/f1ZTFv2rsX

Episode 8 of Welcome to Plathville showcased Barry finally meeting Ethan after a long time. He also broke the news of his divorce to Ethan, who felt sad for his father. While fans pitied Ethan, they weren't a fan of Kim's behavior.

Since Kim wasn't welcome at the house during Ethan's visit, she decided to meet up with a family friend instead.

Charles has known Kim and Barry for a long time. The Welcome to Plathville star shared that Charles sold them their first rental property. Kim opened up to Charles about the situation at home and spoke about how Ethan wasn't interested in meeting her. She also shared that she doesn't want to talk badly about Barry and hoped that he did the same.

Kim added that Barry being the one to reveal the news about their divorce to Ethan would make her seem like the bad person. Though the Welcome to Plathville star seemed to think she wasn't the only one to be blamed for her marriage coming to an end, fans thought otherwise.

Fans slam Kim for blaming Barry in Welcome to Plathville Season 4, Episode 8

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Kim was being selfish and making the lives of everyone in her family miserable.

Jessie Barrett @jessiebarrett @TLC #Selfish #welcometoplathville that Mom Kim is a selfish selfish woman! You raise your kids so strict and sheltered and now you think you are their friend and talk to them about your marriage & divulge far more than a parent should. Talk about mixed messages. #BadMom @TLC #welcometoplathville that Mom Kim is a selfish selfish woman! You raise your kids so strict and sheltered and now you think you are their friend and talk to them about your marriage & divulge far more than a parent should. Talk about mixed messages. #BadMom #Selfish

💜🖤 L 💜🖤 @purpleperson71 Kim's a selfish hypocrite. I don't feel bad for her one bit. This all stems from her seeing her kids going out into the world & living life & refusing to be smothered by their parents anymore. She decided she wants to do the same. I feel worse for Barry tho #WelcomeToPlathville Kim's a selfish hypocrite. I don't feel bad for her one bit. This all stems from her seeing her kids going out into the world & living life & refusing to be smothered by their parents anymore. She decided she wants to do the same. I feel worse for Barry tho #WelcomeToPlathville

Denise Dial @denise_dial Kim is selfish. Why should Lydia take over her motherly duties? I don't get it. #welcometoplathville Kim is selfish. Why should Lydia take over her motherly duties? I don't get it. #welcometoplathville

J @janetca8 Kim is a selfish parent. How do you stop talking to your children consistently because you are going through a separation #WelcomeToPlathville Kim is a selfish parent. How do you stop talking to your children consistently because you are going through a separation #WelcomeToPlathville

JudyPinky @JudyPinky1 Kim is being very selfish. She’s a clear narc. She wants to go and stop being a wife/mom so is doing a narrative that it’s codependent Barry’s fault who just accepts any blame given. She’s not even taking care of her younger kids, Lydia is. #welcometoplathville Kim is being very selfish. She’s a clear narc. She wants to go and stop being a wife/mom so is doing a narrative that it’s codependent Barry’s fault who just accepts any blame given. She’s not even taking care of her younger kids, Lydia is. #welcometoplathville

Matthew James @MJamesFreedom about what you think or how you feel! You just don’t go hang at the dance studio 24/7.



#welcometoplathville Kim - YOU left your kids! Barry’s done it all. You aren’t cooking, you aren’t mothering, no school work, you essentially deserted them all. I really don’t give aabout what you think or how you feel! You just don’t go hang at the dance studio 24/7. Kim - YOU left your kids! Barry’s done it all. You aren’t cooking, you aren’t mothering, no school work, you essentially deserted them all. I really don’t give a 💩 about what you think or how you feel! You just don’t go hang at the dance studio 24/7. #welcometoplathville

SoonerShortcake @Shortcake913 The girls want to stay in the house with their dad if their parents separate. Ethan only wants to communicate with his dad. And yet some of ya'll still think Kim is a victim lol. Kim IS and always has been the problem. #welcometoplathville The girls want to stay in the house with their dad if their parents separate. Ethan only wants to communicate with his dad. And yet some of ya'll still think Kim is a victim lol. Kim IS and always has been the problem. #welcometoplathville

Stars n Stripes @keylimepietime4 Seeing people defend Kim on here is everything I need to know about how people fall prey to manipulators #welcometoplathville Seeing people defend Kim on here is everything I need to know about how people fall prey to manipulators #welcometoplathville

Kirbs 🌿 @Kirby_Kenney7 #plathville Kim thinks Berry is telling the kids his side of the “story.” The kids all deserve an explanation but he can only tell them what he knows & what Kim says. He’s being blamed for everything in Kim’s eyes but he only says all good things about her. #welcometoplathville Kim thinks Berry is telling the kids his side of the “story.” The kids all deserve an explanation but he can only tell them what he knows & what Kim says. He’s being blamed for everything in Kim’s eyes but he only says all good things about her. #welcometoplathville #plathville

Stars n Stripes @keylimepietime4 Kim is the problem all day long and until she’s ready to admit that, it’s hopeless 🤷🏻‍♀️ #welcometoplathville Kim is the problem all day long and until she’s ready to admit that, it’s hopeless 🤷🏻‍♀️#welcometoplathville

Justa Fan @JustaFan18 So Kim ruled the roost with an iron fist. Stuff hit the fan & she's still ruling via a breakup & divorce. Barry did EVERYTHING for that b!tch. #welcometoplathville So Kim ruled the roost with an iron fist. Stuff hit the fan & she's still ruling via a breakup & divorce. Barry did EVERYTHING for that b!tch. #welcometoplathville

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Kim blaming Barry for all her problems rather than focusing on herself has made everybody else miserable!! #welcometoplathville Kim blaming Barry for all her problems rather than focusing on herself has made everybody else miserable!! #welcometoplathville 😡😡😡😡😡😤😤😤😤😤😠😠😠😠😠

Justa Fan @JustaFan18 So. Kim acted awful on #welcometoplathville & she's blaming Barry for all her sorrows & problems instead of looking at herself. She was the boss in that family & made everyone miserable. I'm sad the kids are supporting her at all. #WelcomeToPlathville So. Kim acted awful on #welcometoplathville & she's blaming Barry for all her sorrows & problems instead of looking at herself. She was the boss in that family & made everyone miserable. I'm sad the kids are supporting her at all. #WelcomeToPlathville

The Press is Real @bernitasteele1 🏾#WelcomeToPlathville Kim you are such a manipulator and Ethan has been saying it all along. Lady bye Kim you are such a manipulator and Ethan has been saying it all along. Lady bye 👋🏾#WelcomeToPlathville https://t.co/K5ztpITy7I

More details on what happened this week in Welcome to Plathville Season 4, Episode 8

After Kim shared that she was upset that Ethan didn't want to meet her, Charles consoled her by saying that he would come around eventually. Kim then said that she would be willing to talk to her son whenever he wanted to.

Meanwhile at the Plath family home, Ethan was hurt and upset after hearing about the divorce and said that he hadn't expected it, saying that his father did everything for his mother. He shared that the situation at his home right now made him question the way he was brought up.

Ethan continued to rage out against his mother. During a conversation with Micah and Issac, Ethan shared:

"I'm glad I don't have to see mom. I've already said I don't ever want to have a relationship with her, but especially after this. Like, right now, what I'm feeling is I goddamn for sure won't. I've been done with that lady for a long time. This is my last straw."

However, Micah wasn't happy with the way Ethan spoke. He told his brother that he was starting to get angry with his attitude and added that even though he understood why Ethan felt the way he did, it didn't mean he could talk about Kim that way.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check local listings for more information.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far