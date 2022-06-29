"Micah is too funny": Fans in splits after Micah goes to the strip club with Ethan in Welcome to Plathville

TLC's Welcome to Plathville Season 4 returned for an all-new dramatic episode on Tuesday night. Titled Eyes Down, the seventh episode of the famed reality TV series featured Micah celebrating his 21st birthday with his siblings in Tampa. What started with a few shots to kick off Micah's first time drinking alcohol ended with Ethan, Micah, and Olivia going to a strip club.

Episode 7 of Welcome to Plathville showcased the siblings having fun together after a long time. Although Micah could've celebrated his 21st birthday in LA, he decided to celebrate it with his siblings instead.

Olivia, Ethan, and Moriah decided to throw him a birthday party. The party started with them drinking a shot each time a guest arrived.

In no time, the Welcome to Plathville star was drunk and decided he wanted to continue the celebration by going to a strip club. Though Ethan was shocked and had never been to one, he agreed to go along, and Olivia was quick to agree and tag along as well.

Ethan felt awkward being there and had his head down the entire time. But Micah and Olivia seem to have enjoyed their time there. The entire experience of seeing the siblings drunk in a strip club left viewers in splits.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share their thoughts.

j @jaderaer #WelcomeToPlathville “You need to look at what God made” Micah is too funny “You need to look at what God made” Micah is too funny 😂#WelcomeToPlathville

Taking to Twitter, many fans claimed that Micah was funny. Some added that they loved watching drunk Micah and Ethan.

👑Dee~Dee♈ @LADYREDSKINS81 Meanwhile 🥃 #welcometoplathville #Ethan with his “morals” in a strip club is hilariousMeanwhile #Micah living it up 🤣 Happy 21st birthday 🥳 #Ethan with his “morals” in a strip club is hilarious 😂😂😂 Meanwhile #Micah living it up 🤣 Happy 21st birthday 🥳🎉💵🥃 #welcometoplathville https://t.co/uIWLaFdi7o

sometuesdaynights @smtuesdaynights #welcometoplathville #plathville This is exactly what I picture what Micah and Ethan would be like at a club. This is exactly what I picture what Micah and Ethan would be like at a club. 😂 #welcometoplathville #plathville https://t.co/IrX54fneGa

Mad Pleasant @sophiajc25

Micah is turned up in that joint.



#MicahIsMyFave

#welcometoplathville Poor Ethan! 🤣🤣🤣Micah is turned up in that joint. Poor Ethan! 🤣🤣🤣Micah is turned up in that joint.#MicahIsMyFave #welcometoplathville

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 Ethan and Micah are living it up at the strip club!! #welcometoplathville 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Ethan and Micah are living it up at the strip club!! #welcometoplathville 😆😆😆😆😆🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾

J.Ro_Zay @jhordge67 Micah & Ethan going out together is the BEST! Ethan not knowing how to use the ATM and Micah’s reaction was HILARIOUS! #Welcometoplathville Micah & Ethan going out together is the BEST! Ethan not knowing how to use the ATM and Micah’s reaction was HILARIOUS! #Welcometoplathville

Anthony Taylor @uchouten #welcometoplathville love the sibling bonding with micah and ethan lol #welcometoplathville love the sibling bonding with micah and ethan lol

growingwithliane🐛🦋 @ClassyLady_24 Micah is so funny man🤣🤣🤣 “And I miss my comfort bubble.” #WelcomeToPlathville Micah is so funny man🤣🤣🤣 “And I miss my comfort bubble.” #WelcomeToPlathville

More details on what happened this week in Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 7

While the Welcome to Palthville brothers were on their way to the strip club, they decided to stop and withdraw some cash. Much to Micah's surprise, Ethan never knew how to withdraw money from an ATM.

During his confessional, the Welcome to Plathville star shared:

"I don't think I've met anyone who hasn't used an ATM. Honestly, it makes sense because he never spends money. So, if I think about it that way, that would make sense."

As Micah was teaching Ethan how to withdraw money from an ATM, the Welcome to Plathville star told his brother not to act like he was dumb. He shared that he just hadn't used one before.

During his confessional, Ethan shared that he and Micah are different. He added that his younger brother was giving him a hard time with everything he had not done to date. Be it ATMs, strip clubs, or girls.

Continuing, Ethan shared that under normal circumstances, he would've told Micah to knock it off, but they were already 15 shots into the night.

Back in the car on their way to the strip club, Ethan told Micah that he was spending money on useless stuff. Micah shared that going to a strip club and spending money there wasn't useless stuff but an adrenaline rush.

Meanwhile, this week Moriah decided to confront her sister Lydia about meeting up with Max despite knowing he cheated on her. When Moriah questioned Lydia, the Welcome to Plathville star broke down and shared that despite what he had done, she met Max to tell him that she had forgiven him. Moriah told Lydia that Max didn't do anything to her in order for her to forgive him.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check local listings for more information.

