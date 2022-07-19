What time will Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 10 air? Plot, release date, and more details explored

TLC will bring in a new episode of Welcome to Plathville Season 4 this Tuesday at 10.00 pm ET. It will feature Ethan and Olivia trying to mend things with the former’s father, Barry Plath.

The latest season started with Kim seeking a divorce from Barry. After they decided to separate, the couple began passing on the information to their nine children and their partners. The last of the clan to learn about their parents’ separation was Ethan and Lydia.

Ethan and his wife Olivia stopped contact with Kim and Barry a long time ago. Fans never thought of a reunion, but the family recently came together, where Kim was not invited. Barry met his elder son and informed him about the split in previous episodes. The duo were later seen having a good time at a restaurant.

In the upcoming episode, Olivia and Ethan will be seen inviting Barry to Cairo for a family gathering. However, Kim will be excluded from the event.

Release date of Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 10

The upcoming episode of Welcome to Plathville Season 4 will air on Tuesday July 19, 2022, on TLC at 10.00 PM ET. Viewers can also watch the episode via livestreaming channels such as fubo TV, Xfinity, DISH, Philo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling.

Welcome to Plathville Episode 10 will be available later on the network’s website as well.

What fans can expect from the new episode

Episode 10 of Welcome to Plathville Season 4 is titled “I Wasn’t Invited,” implying Kim’s situation where she’ll not be asked to join the family in Cairo.

The official synopsis of Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 10 reads:

“Micah bartends at his friend's art show, where things heat up with Antia; the rest of the family reunites with Barry in Cairo, but Kim is excluded because Ethan and Olivia do not want to see her.”

In a preview clip shared on TLC’s Instagram handle, Olivia was seen telling Moriah that she contacted Barry and wanted to mend things with him.

Speaking about her relationship with her father-in-law, Olivia said in a confessional:

“In the eight years that I have known the Plaths, well Barry might have some beliefs that I don’t agree with and might have said some things that were hurtful at the time."

It further goes on to say:

"I genuinely don’t think he ever meant to be unkind or hurt me or anything. He was always welcoming from day 1. Even a lot of things that he said to me were kind of dictated by Kim. And now that there’s a separation, we can talk to just Barry. We can have relation with just Barry. It feels so different and it’s much easier.”

After learning that Olivia invited Barry to Cairo and not Kim to Cairo, Moriah was initially surprised but later seemed sad to learn that her mother would not be part of their family gathering.

Another sneak peek video showed Kim and Barry having a conversation about their relationship and how it fell apart. The former mentioned that she took a long time to realize that Barry was doing “just enough” for her to stay. But not giving the love and value she desired.

In a confessional, Barry said:

“She [Kim] said that I did not value her as a person, and that hit me, and I am like…I think that’s a lie. She is believing, but on the flip side of that, that reality is a reality to her. This a tough situation and default mode kicks in.”

He further stated that he was in a defensive mode and hurting her was his defense mechanism. He realized that he would not achieve anything with it as Kim had already made the decision to leave him.

Viewers can watch all the drama in the new episode of Welcome to Plathville on TLC on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET.

