Moriah and Olivia try pole dancing in an attempt to work through their "mental block" in Welcome to Plathville

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 premiered an all-new episode on TLC on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. As the Plath family drama continued, Moriah and Olivia decided to give pole-dancing a try.

After visiting a strip club on Micah's 21st birthday, Olivia decided that she would like to attend a pole-dancing class. Moriah tagged along with Olivia who was very excited for the class. While the latter brought her own pair of kitten heels along, her instructor gave her a pair of huge heels to wear, promising that they would only make the experience better for her. Olivia shared that they felt amazing once she put them on.

Before the beginning of the class, the instructor made all the attendees sit in a circle and asked them to open up about why they wanted to learn pole-dancing. While some responded that they wanted to try it out as a fitness routine, Moriah and Olivia had their own personal reasons for trying out the dance form.

Why did Olivia and Moriah decide to attend a pole-dancing class in Welcome to Plathville Season 4 Episode 8?

Episode 8 of Welcome to Plathville, titled I Feel Like a Cow, featured Moriah and Olivia attending a pole-dancing class. Olivia shared in her confessional that she wanted to try pole-dancing after watching a stripper display strength and grace while practicing the dance form.

When the instructor asked the ladies why they chose this particular form of dance, Welcome to Plathville star Olivia shared:

"I think also for us, just a lot of mental stuff that working through that. Like we both grew up in a very conservative enviroment, where women's bodies were shamed. Like moving sensually or wearing revealing clothing, anything like that. So I find, like even as an adult, even though I don't believe in any of that stuff, I still have mental blocks."

Moriah added that she had recently got out of a relatively controlling relationship where she wouldn't have been allowed to do this. She shared in her confessional that she was excited to attempt the dance form.

The Welcome to Plathville star said that she felt like she had allowed too many people to dictate who she was supposed to be, what she could and could not wear, and how she should and should not act. She always tried to be perfect for somebody else, but she realizes now that she just needs to be perfect for herself.

Moriah also commented on the dance form:

"Growing up, I've done a little bit of ballet and a good bit of ballroom dancing. Pole-dancing is so different in every way."

Moriah and Olivia shared a pole and took turns doing the routines taught by their instructor. While Moriah seemed to get the hang of it, Olivia found herself struggling.

Olivia shared that watching Moriah do the steps gracefully made her feel like a cow. She added that she was feeling clumpy and clumsy because her body was a plank and she couldn't roll it.

Moriah, on the other hand, found pole-dancing to be amazing and shared that she would be continuing her lessons.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday night at 10 PM ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

