"She been out of line": Welcome to Plathville fans condemn Olivia for not wanting Kim to visit Joshua's grave

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 returned for another intense episode on Tuesday night. This week, Moriah, Ethan and Olivia decided to head down to Cairo to spend time with the family. They also planned to visit their youngest brother Joshua's grave on his birthday.

While things seemed to be going smoothly at the start, Olivia shocked everyone by only inviting Barry to come along with them to the grave, leaving Kim out. This didn't sit well with viewers who claimed that Olivia had no right in dictating who could and couldn't come along to visit Joshua's grave.

Ms_Smiley @Who_GonPopMe Olive oil the only one not blood related to Joshua but has so much say about everything 🤯 She been out of line #welcometoplathville Olive oil the only one not blood related to Joshua but has so much say about everything 🤯 She been out of line #welcometoplathville https://t.co/SVyvsiTj91

Fans who watched the episode took to Twitter to slam the Welcome to Plathville star, claiming that she had no right to behave in the way that she did.

Why is everyone taken aback by Olivia's behavior in Welcome to Plathville Season 4?

Episode 10 of Welcome to Plathville featured Olivia on the receiving end of flak after her disappointing behavior shocked both Moriah and fans of the show. Last week, after Ethan reconciled with his father, the latter broke the news about his divorce to his son. Though things were fine between the two of them, Kim was still out of the picture.

This week, Olivia decided to join Moriah and Ethan on their trip to Cairo to reconcile with Barry. She shared that even though Barry said some hurtful things, Kim was the real problem. With her not being present there, she would finally be able to meet the kids as well.

TLC Network @TLC Some relationships can be fixed...are others too far gone? An all new episode of #WelcomeToPlathville starts NOW. Some relationships can be fixed...are others too far gone? An all new episode of #WelcomeToPlathville starts NOW. https://t.co/gO3ZsPElM9

Things were progressing smoothly until Olivia changed the plans. Moriah had decided that on the day of Joshua's birthday, the siblings would visit his grave together. The next day she would once again visit his grave but with Kim and Barry, because she didn't want Kim to be left out.

All of a sudden, Olivia changed the plans by inviting Barry to come along with them, leaving Kim out of the loop. This left everyone, including Moriah, shocked. Later that day, when they went over to the farm, Moriah told Olivia that everyone had decided that whoever wanted to come to the grave could come.

This meant that Kim was also invited even though Olivia didn't want that. During her confessional, Olivia shared that she was surprised by Moriah's revelation. She said:

"Given the past trauma that took years, it's all moving really fast for me."

Olivia then told Moriah that she had to leave the place.

Fans slam Olivia for dictating terms about Kim visiting Joshua's grave in Welcome to Plathville

Taking to Twitter, fans called out Olivia, stating that she had no right to exclude Kim, who was Joshua's mother.

Ally @alpiercepdx Olivia! Wake up girl this is about the family remembering Joshua. If you can’t do it without conflict, respectfully excuse yourself. Don’t make it a drama fest. Did you forget that Kim was Joshua’s mother??? So cringe #welcometoplathville Olivia! Wake up girl this is about the family remembering Joshua. If you can’t do it without conflict, respectfully excuse yourself. Don’t make it a drama fest. Did you forget that Kim was Joshua’s mother??? So cringe #welcometoplathville

Paige ✨ @vote4paigero Ummm Olivia didn’t even know Joshua, idk why she thinks she can dictate who visits his grave…. #welcometoplathville Ummm Olivia didn’t even know Joshua, idk why she thinks she can dictate who visits his grave….#welcometoplathville

ImASurvivor2012 @Eagles1FanGirl Who is Olivia to dictate who will attend Joshua's remembrance at the farm? She is such a narcissist. Sorry girl, but we're on to you. We all have one in our family just like you. #welcometoplathville Who is Olivia to dictate who will attend Joshua's remembrance at the farm? She is such a narcissist. Sorry girl, but we're on to you. We all have one in our family just like you. #welcometoplathville

bahamamimi @Bahamamimi5 #welcometoplathville I am sick of Olivia dictating what can happen and how she feels. NO ONE CARES!! #welcometoplathville I am sick of Olivia dictating what can happen and how she feels. NO ONE CARES!! https://t.co/M5lpa0aset

j @jaderaer I’m sick of Olivia. No one should be dictating whether a mother should visit their son’s grave #WelcomeToPlathville I’m sick of Olivia. No one should be dictating whether a mother should visit their son’s grave #WelcomeToPlathville

Ang-O-Rama☮️ @HomageStyle Here’s an idea, Olivia. How about if YOU don’t go to the gravesite so Joshua’s MOTHER can go with her other kids and the kids’ dad. #welcometoplathville Here’s an idea, Olivia. How about if YOU don’t go to the gravesite so Joshua’s MOTHER can go with her other kids and the kids’ dad. #welcometoplathville

nesternow @nesternow Seriously Olivia needs to get over herself. For her to think that her trigger is greater than celebrating their deceased sibling is too much. #welcometoplathville Seriously Olivia needs to get over herself. For her to think that her trigger is greater than celebrating their deceased sibling is too much. #welcometoplathville

Mz.Tania2u 🇭🇹 @mzteetee84 Olivia is sorta getting on my nerves. You only get one mom and if Ethan wants to rebuild his relationship with his mom, thats on him! He’s not forcing Olivia to have one with his mom. How do u get made cuz he wants to speak to the person who birthed him?!? #WelcomeToPlathville Olivia is sorta getting on my nerves. You only get one mom and if Ethan wants to rebuild his relationship with his mom, thats on him! He’s not forcing Olivia to have one with his mom. How do u get made cuz he wants to speak to the person who birthed him?!? #WelcomeToPlathville https://t.co/pAMoznvnol

Ms_Smiley @Who_GonPopMe Olivia must not have a good relationship with her parents because why wouldn’t you encourage a reconciliation with your husband parents?? Family is everything to them and she still can’t see that 🤦🏽‍♀️ #welcometoplathville Olivia must not have a good relationship with her parents because why wouldn’t you encourage a reconciliation with your husband parents?? Family is everything to them and she still can’t see that 🤦🏽‍♀️ #welcometoplathville

Here's more information on what happened this week in Welcome to Plathville

Apart from Olivia's drama, Kim decided that she was going to tell Barry that she was stern on her decision about getting a divorce. She revealed that even though she tried to make it work, there was nothing else to be done. She also added that she didn't want to fix it any further by attending counseling.

TLC Network @TLC Watch an all new episode of Ethan knows that he needs to talk to Kim about all of the changes in the family...but Olivia isn't so sure about itWatch an all new episode of #WelcomeToPlathville , tonight at 10/9c. Ethan knows that he needs to talk to Kim about all of the changes in the family...but Olivia isn't so sure about it 😕 Watch an all new episode of #WelcomeToPlathville, tonight at 10/9c. https://t.co/3BuzFzLBVq

Though Barry was shocked, he shared that he understood what she wanted. During his confessional, he revealed that despite everything, he still loved Kim.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday night at 10 pm ET only on TLC. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

