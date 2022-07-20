"She been out of line": Welcome to Plathville fans condemn Olivia for not wanting Kim to visit Joshua's grave

Welcome to Plathville Season 4 returned for another intense episode on Tuesday night. This week, Moriah, Ethan and Olivia decided to head down to Cairo to spend time with the family. They also planned to visit their youngest brother Joshua's grave on his birthday.
While things seemed to be going smoothly at the start, Olivia shocked everyone by only inviting Barry to come along with them to the grave, leaving Kim out. This didn't sit well with viewers who claimed that Olivia had no right in dictating who could and couldn't come along to visit Joshua's grave.
Fans who watched the episode took to Twitter to slam the Welcome to Plathville star, claiming that she had no right to behave in the way that she did.
Why is everyone taken aback by Olivia's behavior in Welcome to Plathville Season 4?
Episode 10 of Welcome to Plathville featured Olivia on the receiving end of flak after her disappointing behavior shocked both Moriah and fans of the show. Last week, after Ethan reconciled with his father, the latter broke the news about his divorce to his son. Though things were fine between the two of them, Kim was still out of the picture.
This week, Olivia decided to join Moriah and Ethan on their trip to Cairo to reconcile with Barry. She shared that even though Barry said some hurtful things, Kim was the real problem. With her not being present there, she would finally be able to meet the kids as well.
Things were progressing smoothly until Olivia changed the plans. Moriah had decided that on the day of Joshua's birthday, the siblings would visit his grave together. The next day she would once again visit his grave but with Kim and Barry, because she didn't want Kim to be left out.
All of a sudden, Olivia changed the plans by inviting Barry to come along with them, leaving Kim out of the loop. This left everyone, including Moriah, shocked. Later that day, when they went over to the farm, Moriah told Olivia that everyone had decided that whoever wanted to come to the grave could come.
This meant that Kim was also invited even though Olivia didn't want that. During her confessional, Olivia shared that she was surprised by Moriah's revelation. She said:
"Given the past trauma that took years, it's all moving really fast for me."
Olivia then told Moriah that she had to leave the place.
Fans slam Olivia for dictating terms about Kim visiting Joshua's grave in Welcome to Plathville
Taking to Twitter, fans called out Olivia, stating that she had no right to exclude Kim, who was Joshua's mother.
Here's more information on what happened this week in Welcome to Plathville
Apart from Olivia's drama, Kim decided that she was going to tell Barry that she was stern on her decision about getting a divorce. She revealed that even though she tried to make it work, there was nothing else to be done. She also added that she didn't want to fix it any further by attending counseling.
Though Barry was shocked, he shared that he understood what she wanted. During his confessional, he revealed that despite everything, he still loved Kim.
