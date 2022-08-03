Why are Welcome to Plathville fans slamming Olivia? Reality TV star shares her tragic backstory as Micah and Moriah confront her

Tonight on Welcome to Plathville, Olivia, Micah, Ethan, and Moriah Plath visited Montego Bay, Jamaica, to celebrate Ethan's birthday and attend a wedding. Micah and Moriah said they wanted to have fun on the trip amid all the family tension. Moriah further said she was not on the trip for any drama, but it seems that the drama never leaves the Plaths.

The brother-sister duo confronted Olivia about her problems with Kim while Ethan was paragliding. Micah wanted to know why Olivia could not resolve her issues with Kim because not sorting things out was affecting Ethan's bond with the family. Moriah also said that she did not want to choose between her best friend and her mother, so she invited Olivia on a family outing to give her another chance to connect with the family.

Last week, Olivia did not attend Joshua's birthday reunion and, from a distance, sitting in a car, saw the family pay their respects to him. Micah took the cover of Rastafari, a religious tribe in Jamaica who believe in peace, love, and understanding.

Mariah calmly asked Olivia why she was not forgiving her mother as it made it difficult for her to connect with her parents. Micah later tried to convince Olivia to come to the family outing because Kim was not the same and made her believe she would not have to support any of the siblings.

That was when Olivia revealed in a confessional that she used to look up to Kim as a mother when she was 16. She said her mother had 10 kids and did not pay special attention to her as Kim did. The two had a great bond until the time she married Ethan when she was 20. Adding on, Olivia claimed that Kim used Ethan's credit card and did not return the money spent on shopping.

She asked Ethan to caution Kim to stop spending on the card, but he said that Kim had the passwords for the banking system, and he didn't. Olivia changed the passwords and refused to share the same with Kim when she asked. She said that from that moment, Kim started being rude to her and claimed that Olivia had demons.

Welcome to Plathville fans felt that Olivia was manipulative by asking the other siblings to choose between her or Kim.

EducationLiberation🌊🌊🌊 @EducationLiber1

#welcometoplathville Olivia is manipulative. I am glad these kids are finally opening their eyes to her. She has manipulated Ethan. Olivia is manipulative. I am glad these kids are finally opening their eyes to her. She has manipulated Ethan.#welcometoplathville

Fans also felt that Olivia needed to support her husband and leave the past behind.

Eden💛🦋 @GardynofEDEN ATP Olivia tripping! Girl this is for YOUR HUSBAND!! You support him regardless #welcometoplathville ATP Olivia tripping! Girl this is for YOUR HUSBAND!! You support him regardless #welcometoplathville

Welcome to Plathville fans slam Olivia for turning the Plaths against their mother

Tonight on Welcome to Plathville Season 4 finale, Olivia had to face some tough questions with Moriah and Micah as the two confronted them about her issues with Kim. Fans praised the siblings for the same and felt that Olivia was being insecure. They felt that Olivia's grudges were not normal and things were not that complicated.

d @storytellerd10 Yes to Moriah and Micah telling Olivia that she can’t make their lives miserable because she’s a miserable person who likes to hold grudges and divide her husband’s family #WelcomeToPlathville Yes to Moriah and Micah telling Olivia that she can’t make their lives miserable because she’s a miserable person who likes to hold grudges and divide her husband’s family #WelcomeToPlathville https://t.co/j1IeTtiKUD

Desi-Lu @PebbzPR Olivia is just a jealous miserable being. Her miserable face when Mariah n Micah were talking about their choice to see their parents, which FAMILY always comes first Olivia. She’s mad she can’t control them anymore. #welcometoplathville Olivia is just a jealous miserable being. Her miserable face when Mariah n Micah were talking about their choice to see their parents, which FAMILY always comes first Olivia. She’s mad she can’t control them anymore. #welcometoplathville https://t.co/NqNfbJsrj3

Jamie Steinberg @NotYerAvgChick



#WelcometoPlathville @TLC Olivia, no one is pressuring you into a relationship Kim. Micah literally just asked if you saw yourself one day being open to it or the possibility for it. Olivia, no one is pressuring you into a relationship Kim. Micah literally just asked if you saw yourself one day being open to it or the possibility for it. #WelcometoPlathville @TLC https://t.co/paBe7peUNN

L.G @Fancyfacetoya #WelcomeToPlathville Olivia is a horrible person, she wants these kids to choose her selfish ass over their parents, girl bye #WelcomeToPlathville Olivia is a horrible person, she wants these kids to choose her selfish ass over their parents, girl bye 👋 https://t.co/MbsqsGf2tj

R.N. @LewisJRN Olivia is so defensive over a simple question. She needs to stop. Adults have to figure out how to grow and move forward. #welcometoplathville Olivia is so defensive over a simple question. She needs to stop. Adults have to figure out how to grow and move forward. #welcometoplathville

mzaliz @mzaliz

#welcometoplathville Olivia thinks if everybody makes amends with Kim, that they are betraying her. That's kind of messed up and I can't stand Kim. Olivia thinks if everybody makes amends with Kim, that they are betraying her. That's kind of messed up and I can't stand Kim.#welcometoplathville

Dr. dont fuck with me @SwatabOta24 I feel like Olivia thinks it’s her vs her mother in law. Like the other kids and Ethan have to choose either her or Kim..and it’s weird #welcometoplathville I feel like Olivia thinks it’s her vs her mother in law. Like the other kids and Ethan have to choose either her or Kim..and it’s weird #welcometoplathville https://t.co/90rsFRbXgq

Welcome to Plathville fans also felt that Olivia was taking her grudges way too far and that Kim did the same to her as she did to her mother. They thought she was making it all about herself instead of the family.

Jeremy Bolyard @aerothesus Narcissist is the best description for Olivia that I can see. Drags everyone down to her level. #welcometoplathville Narcissist is the best description for Olivia that I can see. Drags everyone down to her level. #welcometoplathville

Julie Maguire🇺🇸🇺🇦 @Julie__Maguire Can we settle the Kim vs Olivia issue like WWE. Fight it out. Talk and move on. #welcometoplathville Can we settle the Kim vs Olivia issue like WWE. Fight it out. Talk and move on. #welcometoplathville

Brittany @Brittany1985 Now Olivia is making this about her again instead of making it about a whole family coming together, "I have no family, but I want to be a part of something" Well then act cordial with everyone there and not a stand offish you know what #WelcomeToPlathville Now Olivia is making this about her again instead of making it about a whole family coming together, "I have no family, but I want to be a part of something" Well then act cordial with everyone there and not a stand offish you know what #WelcomeToPlathville

Exhausted @Leney_3 Olivia being passive aggressive with a twist of evil. #welcometoplathville Olivia being passive aggressive with a twist of evil. #welcometoplathville

rina @MARINABRESHAE Of all examples to bring up, one of the most hurtful was credit card usage and a password??? Olivia stfu and move onnnnnn! #WelcomeToPlathville Of all examples to bring up, one of the most hurtful was credit card usage and a password??? Olivia stfu and move onnnnnn! #WelcomeToPlathville

Desi-Lu @PebbzPR Olivia Olivia olivia, OK, why don’t you just change the name to welcome to OliviaVille? This chick has me annoyed AF. I’m Like: #welcometoplathville Olivia Olivia olivia, OK, why don’t you just change the name to welcome to OliviaVille? This chick has me annoyed AF. I’m Like: #welcometoplathville https://t.co/mLve3SSvte

1 @realitychick0 Olivia having a bad relationship with her mother and mother-in-law? Yea that’s not a coincidence. #welcometoplathville Olivia having a bad relationship with her mother and mother-in-law? Yea that’s not a coincidence. #welcometoplathville

Brittany @Brittany1985 Even Olivia taking off on her own quietly is still causing an issue because everyone knows why it happened, she needs to grow up, but again, insists on causing a problem instead of just not going quietly #WelcomeToPlathville Even Olivia taking off on her own quietly is still causing an issue because everyone knows why it happened, she needs to grow up, but again, insists on causing a problem instead of just not going quietly #WelcomeToPlathville

What happened on Welcome to Plathville tonight?

Tonight on Welcome to Plathville, Olivia, along with a campfire, surprised Ethan for his birthday by getting a group of men to sing happy birthday to him on the beach. Additionally, Kim and Barry told the kids about their divorce proceedings, and the family had an emotional moment as their future looked uncertain. However, strangely, Kim was not emotional during the entire ordeal.

The episode description reads,

"Ethan, Olivia, Micah and Moriah celebrate Ethan's birthday in Jamaica, but the trip takes a turn when Micah and Moriah confront Olivia about her issues with Kim; Barry arranges a river trip and Olivia makes a tough decision."

Lydia talked to her mom about the divorce separately and praised her parenting skills as Kim never had a mother but spent 20 years raising 9 kids. She said that the younger girls had not enjoyed a mother-daughter moment in a very long time.

The four adult Plath couples enjoyed their trip, and Moriah was able to drink with her siblings

TLC has not announced the fifth season of Welcome to Plathville.

