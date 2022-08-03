Why are Welcome to Plathville fans slamming Olivia? Reality TV star shares her tragic backstory as Micah and Moriah confront her

Tonight on Welcome to Plathville, Olivia, Micah, Ethan, and Moriah Plath visited Montego Bay, Jamaica, to celebrate Ethan's birthday and attend a wedding. Micah and Moriah said they wanted to have fun on the trip amid all the family tension. Moriah further said she was not on the trip for any drama, but it seems that the drama never leaves the Plaths.
The brother-sister duo confronted Olivia about her problems with Kim while Ethan was paragliding. Micah wanted to know why Olivia could not resolve her issues with Kim because not sorting things out was affecting Ethan's bond with the family. Moriah also said that she did not want to choose between her best friend and her mother, so she invited Olivia on a family outing to give her another chance to connect with the family.
Last week, Olivia did not attend Joshua's birthday reunion and, from a distance, sitting in a car, saw the family pay their respects to him. Micah took the cover of Rastafari, a religious tribe in Jamaica who believe in peace, love, and understanding.
Mariah calmly asked Olivia why she was not forgiving her mother as it made it difficult for her to connect with her parents. Micah later tried to convince Olivia to come to the family outing because Kim was not the same and made her believe she would not have to support any of the siblings.
That was when Olivia revealed in a confessional that she used to look up to Kim as a mother when she was 16. She said her mother had 10 kids and did not pay special attention to her as Kim did. The two had a great bond until the time she married Ethan when she was 20. Adding on, Olivia claimed that Kim used Ethan's credit card and did not return the money spent on shopping.
She asked Ethan to caution Kim to stop spending on the card, but he said that Kim had the passwords for the banking system, and he didn't. Olivia changed the passwords and refused to share the same with Kim when she asked. She said that from that moment, Kim started being rude to her and claimed that Olivia had demons.
Welcome to Plathville fans felt that Olivia was manipulative by asking the other siblings to choose between her or Kim.
Fans also felt that Olivia needed to support her husband and leave the past behind.
Welcome to Plathville fans slam Olivia for turning the Plaths against their mother
Tonight on Welcome to Plathville Season 4 finale, Olivia had to face some tough questions with Moriah and Micah as the two confronted them about her issues with Kim. Fans praised the siblings for the same and felt that Olivia was being insecure. They felt that Olivia's grudges were not normal and things were not that complicated.
Welcome to Plathville fans also felt that Olivia was taking her grudges way too far and that Kim did the same to her as she did to her mother. They thought she was making it all about herself instead of the family.
What happened on Welcome to Plathville tonight?
Tonight on Welcome to Plathville, Olivia, along with a campfire, surprised Ethan for his birthday by getting a group of men to sing happy birthday to him on the beach. Additionally, Kim and Barry told the kids about their divorce proceedings, and the family had an emotional moment as their future looked uncertain. However, strangely, Kim was not emotional during the entire ordeal.
The episode description reads,
"Ethan, Olivia, Micah and Moriah celebrate Ethan's birthday in Jamaica, but the trip takes a turn when Micah and Moriah confront Olivia about her issues with Kim; Barry arranges a river trip and Olivia makes a tough decision."
Lydia talked to her mom about the divorce separately and praised her parenting skills as Kim never had a mother but spent 20 years raising 9 kids. She said that the younger girls had not enjoyed a mother-daughter moment in a very long time.
The four adult Plath couples enjoyed their trip, and Moriah was able to drink with her siblings
TLC has not announced the fifth season of Welcome to Plathville.