"Olivia this really isn’t about you": Welcome to Plathville fans slam Olivia for throwing a tantrum at Joshua's grave

Tonight on Welcome to Plathville, the Plaths visited their family farm to pay their respects to their brother Joshua, who passed away at a young age after being run down by a vehicle. On his birthday, Olivia had organized the whole thing to celebrate his short-lived life. She said that, in the process, she was reminded of her own teen and young adult days on the farm.

She did invite Ethan's father but did not ask his mother to come, even on such an emotional occasion. However, Kim decided to visit the grave anyway. The family chose to forget the previous tension and decided to welcome Kim, who arrived with their dad. As a result, Olivia felt like she could not handle the situation and ran home.

She later arrived on the spot in the crew's car but did not get out of the vehicle to be with the family. Ethan, who had hoped that Olivia would tolerate his mother, said that she was throwing a tantrum and that the day was not about her. He went to visit his brother's grave with the family and accused Olivia of not being mature.

Her best friend and Ethan's sister Moriah was sad that she did not pay respect to her dead brother, who had passed away in front of her eyes when she was 6 years old.

Moriah wanted Olivia to support her, but that did not happen at any level. Later, Olivia said she felt angry at herself for not being there for the kids. She said that she was wrapped in her own emotions and lost clarity.

Ethan refused to talk to her on the day of the incident. Moriah also felt that Olivia was not a true friend and that she had made her final choice of not talking to Olivia.

Welcome to Plathville fans did not like Olivia's demeanor about the whole thing and said that the day was not about her. They slammed her for making the day about her more than her husband and his siblings.

Kimberly @beachygirl70 Olivia this really isn’t about you… you are going to have to realize that life doesn’t revolve around just your feelings and thoughts. #welcometoplathville Olivia this really isn’t about you… you are going to have to realize that life doesn’t revolve around just your feelings and thoughts. #welcometoplathville

Welcome to Plathville fans slam Olivia for not inviting Kim to her deceased son's funeral

Welcome to Plathville fans took to Twitter to slam Olivia's decision of not inviting Kim and making the whole day about her. Fans praised Ethan for standing his ground and visiting the grave without Olivia.

second nature @second_nature Olivia is being such a brat. Not wanting Kim at her own son's graveside? Who the hell does she think she is? Stay in your lane, girl. #welcometoplathville Olivia is being such a brat. Not wanting Kim at her own son's graveside? Who the hell does she think she is? Stay in your lane, girl. #welcometoplathville

Sweet T @tdlogsdon Olivia wants control. She didn’t like how close Ethan was with his family and created problems to get control over him as well. #WelcomeToPlathville Olivia wants control. She didn’t like how close Ethan was with his family and created problems to get control over him as well. #WelcomeToPlathville https://t.co/4delSZW3Nt

Taney @cruzanlark #welcometoplathville



Everyone: let’s be sensible and move on….we’re here for Joshua.



Olivia: Everyone: let’s be sensible and move on….we’re here for Joshua.Olivia: #welcometoplathville Everyone: let’s be sensible and move on….we’re here for Joshua. Olivia: https://t.co/SyQMMqBS9c

Denita Jones @DenitaJ54514524 Olivia has a lot of nerve! How dare she make this about her. A mother never gets over losing a child. What a selfish self-centered person. Her behavior is not only disrespectful to her husband but to the entire family #welcometoplathville Olivia has a lot of nerve! How dare she make this about her. A mother never gets over losing a child. What a selfish self-centered person. Her behavior is not only disrespectful to her husband but to the entire family #welcometoplathville

Megan @FATAL5STAR Olivia is the true definition of a covert narcissist #welcometoplathville Olivia is the true definition of a covert narcissist #welcometoplathville

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Visiting Joshua's grave will ensure the day is about Kim and the rest of the family, not Olivia!! #WelcomeToPlathville Visiting Joshua's grave will ensure the day is about Kim and the rest of the family, not Olivia!! #WelcomeToPlathville

Megan @FATAL5STAR Olivia is so wrong for the way she divides the family and makes the kids ostracize their mother. Kim has her faults but Olivia’s interference is inappropriate. She wants Kim’s position as controlling female of the family #welcometoplathville Olivia is so wrong for the way she divides the family and makes the kids ostracize their mother. Kim has her faults but Olivia’s interference is inappropriate. She wants Kim’s position as controlling female of the family #welcometoplathville

𝐥𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐞 @thatmondlerkid

#WelcomeToPlathville At least Ethan agrees that Kim has every right to be at the cemetery and is more mature about it than Olivia. He's putting his feelings for his mom aside for his decreased brother. At least Ethan agrees that Kim has every right to be at the cemetery and is more mature about it than Olivia. He's putting his feelings for his mom aside for his decreased brother. #WelcomeToPlathville

Mayra 🇵🇷 @mmgreyes7 Even Mariah is tired of Olivia! Olivia must be reeeeeaaaally annoying. #welcometoplathville Even Mariah is tired of Olivia! Olivia must be reeeeeaaaally annoying. #welcometoplathville

forbidden @forbiddenaffair That’s Olivia making things weird for the family. She should not be there #welcometoplathville That’s Olivia making things weird for the family. She should not be there #welcometoplathville

What happened between Kim and Olivia on Welcome to Plathville?

Things have been intense between Olivia and Kim since the first season. Olivia and Ethan came from a homeschooling background, but Olivia's parents were not as strict as Ethan's. Olivia invited Moriah to live with her in California, but Kim felt that Olivia was introducing Moriah to worldly pleasures, which Kim and Barry prohibited.

In Season 3, Kim said that Olivia was filled with evil spirits and that Olivia was a poor influence on her younger kids. Barry told Ethan he could hang out with his younger siblings when Olivia was around them. Olivia tried to confront Kim and Barry about their remarks, but Kim did not apologize to Olivia.

