"Olivia this really isn’t about you": Welcome to Plathville fans slam Olivia for throwing a tantrum at Joshua's grave

Tonight on Welcome to Plathville, the Plaths visited their family farm to pay their respects to their brother Joshua, who passed away at a young age after being run down by a vehicle. On his birthday, Olivia had organized the whole thing to celebrate his short-lived life. She said that, in the process, she was reminded of her own teen and young adult days on the farm.
She did invite Ethan's father but did not ask his mother to come, even on such an emotional occasion. However, Kim decided to visit the grave anyway. The family chose to forget the previous tension and decided to welcome Kim, who arrived with their dad. As a result, Olivia felt like she could not handle the situation and ran home.
She later arrived on the spot in the crew's car but did not get out of the vehicle to be with the family. Ethan, who had hoped that Olivia would tolerate his mother, said that she was throwing a tantrum and that the day was not about her. He went to visit his brother's grave with the family and accused Olivia of not being mature.
Her best friend and Ethan's sister Moriah was sad that she did not pay respect to her dead brother, who had passed away in front of her eyes when she was 6 years old.
Moriah wanted Olivia to support her, but that did not happen at any level. Later, Olivia said she felt angry at herself for not being there for the kids. She said that she was wrapped in her own emotions and lost clarity.
Ethan refused to talk to her on the day of the incident. Moriah also felt that Olivia was not a true friend and that she had made her final choice of not talking to Olivia.
Welcome to Plathville fans did not like Olivia's demeanor about the whole thing and said that the day was not about her. They slammed her for making the day about her more than her husband and his siblings.
Welcome to Plathville fans took to Twitter to slam Olivia's decision of not inviting Kim and making the whole day about her. Fans praised Ethan for standing his ground and visiting the grave without Olivia.
Things have been intense between Olivia and Kim since the first season. Olivia and Ethan came from a homeschooling background, but Olivia's parents were not as strict as Ethan's. Olivia invited Moriah to live with her in California, but Kim felt that Olivia was introducing Moriah to worldly pleasures, which Kim and Barry prohibited.
In Season 3, Kim said that Olivia was filled with evil spirits and that Olivia was a poor influence on her younger kids. Barry told Ethan he could hang out with his younger siblings when Olivia was around them. Olivia tried to confront Kim and Barry about their remarks, but Kim did not apologize to Olivia.
