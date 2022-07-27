"Kim you didn’t try": Welcome to Plathville fans slam Kim for her poor parenting skills

Tonight on Welcome to Plathville, Ethan confronted his mother about his strict and traditional upbringing where he was denied any modern facilities. Things have been complicated between the mother-son duo for the past 4 years amid Olivia and Kim's dispute.

Ethan asked her why she was divorcing his father, to which she replied that she was not happy with their relationship. She said she could have stayed in the relationship for the next ten years but decided to leave the marriage immediately.

He then blamed his mother for her poor homeschooling and orthodox relationship advice. He said that he always fell short because he was not well read, but Kim said that he was not into books as a child and was obsessed with cars, which matched up with his career as a mechanic.

He also said that Kim made relationships and s*x look like sin and that he was taught to date a person after marrying them. Kim said she had tried her best to raise the kids for the past 20 years, and it hurt her that the same kids were saying this to him.

Ethan was angry because Kim refused to accept the things that she used to preach to him as a child. Kim was happy that her son was finally communicating with her, and Ethan said it was their best conversation in years.

However, Welcome to Plathville fans were upset with Kim for not taking accountability for the poor upbringing of her kids. They felt that Kim was lying and that she did not try to raise the kids to their potential.

Welcome to Plathville fans slam Kim for not taking accountability

Welcome to Plathville fans took to Twitter to praise Ethan for confronting his mother and slammed Kim for being a bad parent.

LeeAnn @lleeann2001 I like you Kim but you DIDNT PRACTICED WHAT YOU PREACHED!!!!! #welcometoplathville I like you Kim but you DIDNT PRACTICED WHAT YOU PREACHED!!!!! #welcometoplathville

bren @PerksOfBrennaa So the kids basically weren’t educated for the purpose of general knowledge but based on their likes?! Wtf. #welcometoplathville So the kids basically weren’t educated for the purpose of general knowledge but based on their likes?! Wtf. #welcometoplathville

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾 🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 Ethan is doing a great job in calling out all of Kim’s failures!! #welcometoplathville 🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾 Ethan is doing a great job in calling out all of Kim’s failures!! #welcometoplathville 👍🏾👍🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾

Val @crazy4_cats

#welcometoplathville Kim and her bass mouth Kim and her bass mouth #welcometoplathville https://t.co/hOeKKKaTqG

Angela @Angerlaa Y'all can say what you want about Olivia and yes she has her faults but it is KIM that made things a lot worse then they could have been! She is so full of it #welcometoplathville Y'all can say what you want about Olivia and yes she has her faults but it is KIM that made things a lot worse then they could have been! She is so full of it #welcometoplathville

Lauren Blackwell @ClassyLittle1 This damaged childhood explains that more has happened than what is shown #welcometoplathville This damaged childhood explains that more has happened than what is shown #welcometoplathville

Caresse🦜 @hightower_rc

#welcometoplathville Ethan resents Kim because she failed him, she’s a hypocrite, and she’s doing a two step around accountability. Ethan resents Kim because she failed him, she’s a hypocrite, and she’s doing a two step around accountability.#welcometoplathville

thique hive @bougielemon

#welcometoplathville and we are reminded why Kim is not great and we are reminded why Kim is not great#welcometoplathville

Erin KM @ErinKM23 I think Ethan just wants Kim to admit that the way she raised them wasn’t 100% right, she messed up and she’s sorry. Like what else can she do at this point. Ethan also needs to stop beating this dead horse #welcometoplathville I think Ethan just wants Kim to admit that the way she raised them wasn’t 100% right, she messed up and she’s sorry. Like what else can she do at this point. Ethan also needs to stop beating this dead horse #welcometoplathville

What happened on Welcome to Plathville tonight?

Tonight on Welcome to Plathville, the Plaths reunited at their family farmhouse to celebrate the life of their deceased brother. Olivia, who organized the entire event, invited Barry but did not invite Kim. Kim felt it was rude and that the family took Barry's side after the divorce.

Olivia had a meltdown and ran back home. She later arrived at the event but did not step out of the car. As a result, Ethan felt that she was throwing a tantrum.

Moriah said that Olivia was not a true friend for not being there during such a sad event. Olivia defended herself by saying that she was wrapped in her own emotions.

The episode description reads,

"Micah goes on a romantic first date. Despite the turmoil from the day at Joshua's gravesite, Ethan surprises Olivia with something special. Moriah's frustration with Olivia continues to brew. Also, Kim is shocked when she learns Ethan wants to talk."

Ethan was upset with Olivia's behavior but decided to surprise her on her birthday with a handmade meal and gifted her a leather jacket. He felt that Olivia was extra sweet after the incident, but he would not forget it. Moriah decided not to talk to Olivia about the incident yet.

Micah went on a date with Antia and watched the sunset with her. He claimed that he liked sassy girls like Antia.

Welcome to Plathville airs every Tuesday on TLC at 9 pm ET.

