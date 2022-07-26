How to take the forest question relationship test trending on TikTok?

TikTok is all about trends, challenges, quizzes, and tests. The newest one on the platform is the forest question relationship test. Users are using this test to analyze their relationships, but the real question is, how exactly does one take it, and how does it work?

While TikTok has been flooded with loads of tests and quizzes that leave the internet buzzing, how is the forest question relationship test different from the others, and what does one have to do in this?

angie estrella 🍑🧟‍♀️ @starshine_oh he’s a 10 but miserably failed the forest and strawberry questions he’s a 10 but miserably failed the forest and strawberry questions

The forest question relationship test on TikTok has no scientific basis

If you are an avid TikTok user, you might have seen videos on the internet where people are raving about the forest question relationship test.

꒰ა ♡ ໒꒱ @ThatGamerRia I asked my bf the forest questions from tiktok.



I’m a moose to him. 🥴 I asked my bf the forest questions from tiktok. I’m a moose to him. 🥴

This simple test consists of you answering four questions related to your partner. In return, it helps you analyze your relationship and gives you an idea of where you both stand as a couple. While having no scientific proof, this test is intriguing as millions of users have already made videos on it.

The test generally includes asking your partner some questions over text. To begin the test, you first need to ask your partner to visualize that they are in a forest, and then ask the following questions:

What is the first animal that you see? What is the second animal that you see? You are walking in a forest, and then you see a hut, do you bypass it, knock before going in or crash it. You see a jug, how much water is in it? Half, full, or none?

A user on posts a video about asking questions to his partner. (Image via @angela.mann/ TikTok)

Once these questions have been asked, their answers will provide the gist of your relationship as per the test on TikTok. According to the trend, the animal represents you and your partner. The first animal is them, and the second one would be you.

Next, answering about the hut reveals how ready they are for the relationship. Therefore, if the partner asks to bypass it, they are in deep trouble as the partner asking the questions will assume they are not into the relationship. Next comes the amount of water, this states how much love they feel in the relationship. A jug full of water signifies a relationship full of love, as per the forest question relationship test.

Reacting to the test, users are making videos of their partners answering these simple questions. These posts reflect multiple opinions, which are posted in the form of comments from other users. One user also commented and said:

"Mine said “Full. But I’m not drinkin’ from it. Guess our love is toxic."

However, this is not the first couple trend that has surfaced on the platform. People have been taking these relationship tests on TikTok for quite a while now. However, when talking about the forest questions relationship test, it’s imperative to know where this test started from. The test came to light in July 2022 after TikTokers Julie and Corey created this video.

The originator of the test created the video Image via @julieandcorey/ TikTok)

This video quickly spread like fire with 1.2 million likes and millions of views. Netizens have also pointed out how this test is similar to the Strawberry question and relates to Kokology, which is based on the Japanese word, Kokoro, meaning the spirit or the mind.

