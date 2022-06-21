What is the ‘She’s a 10’ meme taking over social media? Netizens rank partners with red flags

If you are a TikTok trend follower, you might have come across the ‘She’s a 10’ trend. In this trend, someone ranks an imaginary person on a scale of one to ten, based on how attractive they are. However, just after completing the rankings, they toss in a trait that will either amp up the rating or dunk it.

For instance, it goes like this:

“she’s a 10, but talks to too many guys!”

Or

“She’s a 6, but gets you coffee in bed!”

What initially started as a joke is now a viral trend on the short video sharing application, TikTok.

‘She’s a 10’ trend takes social media by a storm

While the viral trend ‘She’s a 10,’ is popular on TikTok, memes of the same have been circulating on Twitter as well.

In this trend, people start by introducing an imaginary girl with a rating on her looks between numbers 1 and 10. If a girl is rated 8, the next person would include either a toxic trait or a cringe-worthy habit about the same imaginary person. Others then respond by giving the imaginary person a new rating depending on how they perceive the cringe habit or toxic trait.

For example - if a person says, "She’s a 10, but she does not keep her room clean!" the next person would then give a rating on the basis of the toxic trait and if it is a red flag to them. In such a case, they might say, "Well, she’s definitely a 6 to me.”

Some users are also using this trend to list toxic traits in a person that would be alarming if they had a real relationship with them. What people enjoy the most in this game is that the traits can be different for everyone.

For instance, a person says that the toxic trait in the imaginary person is that they don't know how to use chopsticks. While this might matter to some people, it might be something to let go of for some others.

A user made a video saying:

“She’s a 10, but claps whenever she sees a plane land.”

Although clapping when a plane is landing is used as a toxic trait, someone else might not consider it a red flag, and may go on to rate her a 10 as well.

‘She’s a 10’ trending on Twitter too

While most of these videos are made just for fun and are super light-hearted, some users co-relating the videos to their ex-partners. So, it's no surprise that the ‘She’s a 10’ trend has some crazy reactions and memes on Twitter too.

Myla @mylaaubrey she’s a 10 but she’s emotionally unavailable she’s a 10 but she’s emotionally unavailable

cesar @mtvcesar_ she’s a 10 but she’s stuck on her ex she’s a 10 but she’s stuck on her ex

𝕤𝕒𝕞 @grillpill_ She's a 10 but she bullies you She's a 10 but she bullies you

meg 🫀 @need2stfu she’s a 10 but doesn’t admit to being mad and gets passive aggressive instead she’s a 10 but doesn’t admit to being mad and gets passive aggressive instead

carl @roggieAF she's a 10 but she doesn't exist she's a 10 but she doesn't exist https://t.co/4lIHWsTdya

Henry @belhenciaga she’s a 10 but her bedroom disgusts me she’s a 10 but her bedroom disgusts me

Alex 💫 @ItsPetrovi She’s a 10 but heavily believes in astrology She’s a 10 but heavily believes in astrology

Michael Soto @Mowyard She’s a 10 but doesn’t like anime She’s a 10 but doesn’t like anime

Emily @eemmillyy02 She’s a 10 but she be asking babe do you love me? very often for reassurance. She is me🥺 She’s a 10 but she be asking babe do you love me? very often for reassurance. She is me🥺

At the same time, users on Twitter are also using Amber Heard and the infamous "My dog stepped on a bee" quote for the same.

While many are just keeping it generic, others include specific details about the imaginary person, like someone making a statement about the gym. These extra-traits make the trend even funnier and interesting for some.

However, some users are also commenting and raising their voices against this trend as they believe it can be derogatory or problematic for some.

That being said, people seem to be making the most of this trend where they are highlighting some of the red flags in a person who seems to be a ten-on-ten.

