"Were it not for the video, Nahel would just be another statistic": Nahel M shooting video sparks mass outrage amid protests in France 

17-year-old Nahel M was shot dead in the early hours of Tuesday in Paris’ Nelson Mandela Square. The killing has sparked massive outrage in France and has led to violent protests with hundreds of people getting arrested as well. As many continue to fight against the systemic police abuse, netizens have expressed their anger over the viral video of the fatal shooting that has appeared online. Meanwhile, a police officer responsible for the youngster’s death remains in custody.

Several videos of the shooting from different angles have appeared online. In one of the many, netizens could see Nahel M’s yellow colour Mercedes. One could hear a police officer say in French- “I’m going to put a bullet in your head.” A second officer can then be heard saying- “shoot!”

Richard Medhurst @richimedhurst First angle of the incident, this is the one that most people have seen.



You can hear one officer say "I'm going to put a bullet in your head" (je vais te mettre une balle dans la tête)



Then the second officer says "shoot!" First angle of the incident, this is the one that most people have seen. You can hear one officer say "I'm going to put a bullet in your head" (je vais te mettre une balle dans la tête)Then the second officer says "shoot!" https://t.co/ygKT9h4wgk

In another video, the police can be seen fatally shooting the teenager as their pistol is raised and pointing towards Nahel’s head.

Richard Medhurst @richimedhurst Second angle of police shooting 17yo Nahel dead during a traffic stop.



In the left side mirror you can see both police officers, with pistols raised and pointed at Nahel's head. Second angle of police shooting 17yo Nahel dead during a traffic stop.In the left side mirror you can see both police officers, with pistols raised and pointed at Nahel's head. https://t.co/7JCbPUNhPr

Nahel M died at the scene as his car rolled forward and halted after hitting a utility pole. Two other people were present in the vehicle. One spoke to law enforcement while the other person fled the scene.

According to a local news outlet, the police officer who fired at the youngster did so for many reasons including their desire to stop Nahel’s vehicle from potentially hitting someone. According to the BBC, his vehicle which held a Polish number plate was stopped by the police because he was too young to have a driving license.

Richard Medhurst @richimedhurst Graffiti on the wall says: "Were it not for the video, Nahel would just be another statistic." Graffiti on the wall says: "Were it not for the video, Nahel would just be another statistic." https://t.co/jUOiXUWJ94

Netizens respond to the viral videos of Nahel M getting shot

Internet users are unsurprisingly outraged by the incident. Many could not believe that the police officers found a 17-year-old to be a threat. Several people found the incident awfully similar to the death of George Floyd who died from police brutality.

Netizens were also exasperated by the incident as some officials and media outlets attempted to portray Nahel M as a criminal by saying that he was subjected to five police checks in 2021. They also claimed that the youngster held a criminal record however this is far from the truth.

Netizens have endlessly expressed outrage over the incident online. A few reactions read:

Tecucitli 🇭🇹🇾🇪🇸🇾 @tecucitli

Both of them are murderers! @richimedhurst They are police officers. These have to be punished harsher. No parole and maximum lifetime sentence. No money from state.Both of them are murderers! @richimedhurst They are police officers. These have to be punished harsher. No parole and maximum lifetime sentence. No money from state.Both of them are murderers!

MeekMill @MeekMill Rip nahel M Rip nahel M

Abhay 🇮🇳 @abhaysrivastavv @Starboy2079 This is Heartbreaking. People are so fine with doing Violence now. @Starboy2079 This is Heartbreaking. People are so fine with doing Violence now.

Everything to know about Nahel M

Nahel M, who is of Algerian descent lived with his mouther Mounia in the Vieux Point neighbourhood of Nanterre, just nine miles away from central Paris. He had been playing for the Pirates of Nanterre rugby club for the past three years.

He was also a student at the Ovale Citoyen, which helped students from oppressed localities join the workforce. News outlets claimed that the youngster was studying to be an electrician until he recently abandoned the course to become a delivery driver for a local foot shop.

Following his death, his mother Mounia cried:

“What am I going to do now? I devoted everything to him. I’ve only got one, I haven’t got 10. He was my life, my best friend.”

Speaking about her grandson, his grandmother called him a “kind, good boy.”

Protest has grown to unimaginable amounts with 875 people getting arrested following the death of Nahel. Authorities have promised to hold the policemen accountable for their actions as public demonstrations rage on.

Poll : 0 votes