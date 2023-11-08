What did Abigail Breslin say about Aaron Eckhart which led to a lawsuit being filed against her?

Abigail Breslin has landed in legal trouble after accusing Aaron Eckhart of unprofessional behavior while working together on the upcoming film Classified. These claims have now been made public as part of a lawsuit against Breslin. The film's production firms have sued the actress for breach of contract, claiming that her accusations against Eckhart cost the company $80,000.

The lawsuit stated (via The Blast) that Abigail Breslin's allegations against Aaron Eckhart almost brought the production to a halt.

“During the course of production, the entire production almost ground to a halt when Breslin advised the production of Eckhart’s of aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional behavior which she insisted placed her at various times in peril.”

As per reports, Breslin refused to be alone in several scenes with Eckhart, who plays her father in the upcoming film.

Abigail Breslin filed complaint with SAG-AFTRA about co-star Aaron Eckhart alleged behavior

A still of Aaron Eckhart (image via Gage Skidmore)

Abigail Breslin filed a complaint with SAG-AFTRA against the co-star of her upcoming film Classified, saying that he was extremely "unprofessional" in his behavior with her while filming and that she felt unsafe around him.

The film Classified was created early this year in Malta by Dream Team Studios. Eckhart portrays a hitman who finds out that his CIA handler has been dead for years. His estranged daughter is played by Abigail Breslin. As per reports, Breslin was unwilling to be alone with Eckhart in multiple scenes. As per the producers, they had to cede to Breslin's demands, or she would not carry out her contractual duties.

The studio investigated the matter, and subsequently claimed that the allegations made by Breslin hold no substance. They claimed that her allegations against Eckhart are "wild, hysterical and imaginary."

The studio went forward with filing a lawsuit against the actress. According to the lawsuit, the production had to make expensive arrangements worth at least $80,000 in order to finish the film. The lawsuit further claims that SAG-AFTRA safety regulations compelled Mr. Georgiev, the film's on-set producer, to write an investigative report on the allegations.

Abigail Breslin's representative spoke to Rolling Stone to comment on the matter and respond to the lawsuit claims.

"Abigail is not aware of any action filed against her and has not been served with any legal notice. Ms. Breslin categorically denies all contended allegations and unequivocally stands by her statement which she provided confidentially to SAG."

Following her nomination for an Academy Award for her performance in Little Miss Sunshine, Breslin has starred in films including August: Osage County, Ender's Game, and Zombieland: Double Tap, among others.