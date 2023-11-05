What is Abigail Breslin’s lawsuit about? New movie’s production sue the Little Miss Sunshine star after Aaron Eckhart claims

American actress Abigail Breslin was sued on Friday, October 3, by a Bulgarian production who alleged that her “hysterical” and “imaginary” allegations against co-star Aaron Eckhart have harmed the film’s release.

Earlier this year, in Malta, Dream Team Studios and WM Holdings produced a film, Classified, and according to the lawsuit, Breslin had accused Eckhart of “aggressive, demeaning, and unprofessional” behavior on set, as per Variety.

The Times reported that the actress said that she was scared to be alone with him and had filed a complaint to SAG-AFTRA “setting forth her fears and blasting Eckhart’s behavior", according to the lawsuit.

Dream Team Studios and WM Holdings have sued Abigail Breslin for breach of contract, and have claimed what they call “specious” accusations by Breslin cost the movie Classified, $80,000.

The finished film is also facing possible “delivery issues” because, according to the suit, it has “few scenes” in which Breslin and Eckhart appear together.

Abigail Breslin is playing an analyst for the U.K.’s MI6 who is also the long-lost daughter of a CIA hitman, played by Eckhart, as per The New York Post. The suit was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on November 2, 2023.

According to the filings, the producers alleged that “the entire production almost ground to a halt when Breslin advised the production of Eckhart’s” supposed "aggressive and unprofessional" behavior. She insisted that it placed her at various times in peril.” As per The Times, the lawsuit added:

"In order for the production to continue, among other things, Breslin refused to be alone in several scenes with Eckhart and costly accommodations had to be made by the production to accommodate Breslin’s demands or else Breslin would not continue to perform her contractual obligations."

The complaint has made clear that the plaintiffs still do not know if Abigail Breslin confronted Eckhart about the alleged abuse before raising concerns with production and contacting SAG-AFTRA.

According to the New York Post, there was one producer stated in the lawsuit as “Mr. Georgiev”, who had examined the issue and found “no evidence in support of Breslin’s wild, hysterical and imaginary allegations against Eckhart.”

Abigail Breslin’s representative, however, told Variety that she has not yet been served with the producers’ lawsuit.

"She is not aware of any action filed against her and has not been served with any legal notice. Ms. Breslin categorically denies all contended allegations and unequivocally stands by her statement which she provided confidentially to SAG," she said.

The documents from the suit have also claimed that the Little Miss Sunshine star did not sign her long-form contract and she “demanded the payment of $35,000 as a condition” for her signature.

Without Abigail Breslin’s signature, Classified reportedly cannot be distributed and the producers cannot claim tax credits in Malta, where the film was shot in February and March of this year, as per Rolling Stones.

According to the complaint, Breslin withholding her signature “has completely imperiled the financial wellbeing of the production, including concluding distribution agreements and delivering under the terms of existing distribution agreements.”

Classified is directed by Roel Reiné. He has worked as a director in several other projects including Paramount’s HALO, the Starz series Black Sails, and Netflix’s Fistful of Vengeance. The new movie is centered around an international espionage storyline with a father-daughter relationship story.

Aaron Eckhart is yet to give an official statement about the alleged allegations.