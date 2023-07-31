What did Acacia Kersey do? Kids drama explained as influencer addresses child neglect allegations

Acacia Kersey has been on netizens’ radar for a while now, as many have slammed her for neglecting her kids, not taking care of her pets, and much more. After taking a break from social media, Kersey recently returned to the platform, but not before deleting all the pictures and videos of her kids. She later explained on TikTok that she will not post content regarding her kids anymore due to the constant slamming.

However, the influencer has made her way back into the headlines once again after a social media user posted a few images of her on Twitter. In the videos and images, Acacia Kersey’s kids can be seen atop the roof of a van, while she herself is nowhere to be seen.

The Twitter user alleged that Kersey herself was in the woods, busy taking selfies. The user also posted a picture of Kersey’s daughter on a blanket being too close to the road without her mother around.

babie @opinonkersey pic.twitter.com/BGDXSsixj7 (Sent in from lurker) Someone in the Eugene subreddit had posted a video/pictures of what appears to be Acacia once again neglecting her children. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

After a lot of bashing and once again being accused of neglecting her kids, Acacia Kersey has finally spoken up and addressed the allegations on TikTok, claiming that it was a tough week for her and she did not want to break down in front of her kids. She also claimed that she had her eyes on the kids the whole time, and the claims of her neglecting the kids were untrue.

“The internet loves to ignore facts and fabricate things”: Acacia Kersey responds to the allegations of neglecting her kids

After Acacia Kersey was accused of neglecting her kids, she quickly jumped on to TikTok and claimed that she had been going through a lot in her personal life. She talked about being abused at home, adding that her separation is taking a huge toll on her. She further said that she was on the verge of a breakdown when she parked her car and went towards a tree to “vent out.”

However, Acacia Kersey also stated that she had her eyes on her kids the whole time, denying the selfie claims. The influencer also stated how the internet has a habit of “ignoring facts.”

“I have been on the internet for an extremely long time, and I know that the internet loves to take stuff like that and also ignore the facts, and fabricate things,” she said.

Kersey claimed that the past week was tough for her, and even after asking for help from a lot of known people, she was left alone. Hence, she just went to the park to be alone for a bit so that her kids do not see her crying.

She also addressed the claims of leaving her kid atop the car roof and ignoring them.

“I was at the tree line from where I could see all three of my children. And then I noticed one of the kids going up on the car, and that’s when I started walking back. Nobody was not being watched,” she said.

🍒sara @sarajscx acacia kersey after being seen leaving her disabled child alone at the park, leaving her car with doors open (and kids inside) unattended, and her toddler climbing the car’s roof while she was taking selfies in the wood, just said: let me justify myself and make myself the victim pic.twitter.com/dbUcJSmvHt

Acacia Kersey concluded her TikTok video by claiming that as a mother, she knows what is right for her and her kids and would never put them in a dangerous position. While the video garnered a lot of support for the influencer, many also continued to bash her and question her parenting style.

Acacia Kersey, born in October 1997, started dating Jairus Kersey in 2015 and tied the knot in 2018. The duo, who have now been separated after four years of marriage, share three kids - two daughters and a son.