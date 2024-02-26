Brooklyn preacher Lamor Whitehead, who allegedly has connections to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, is now facing charges. These charges include that he stole retirement funds from a parishioner and attempted to blackmail a business person to support his opulent lifestyle. He will face a trial in Manhattan federal court on Monday, February 26.

According to prosecutors, Miller-Whitehead, known to drive a Rolls Royce and dress in opulent fashion, used the stolen money to finance his wealthy lifestyle.

Two years ago, he was accused of wire fraud, attempted extortion, and making false statements to federal law enforcement agents. Now, after two years, Lamor Whitehead is awaiting the beginning of the jury selection process as the accusations were brought against him by a grand jury.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead was prosecuted on several charges

A trial in Manhattan is a cautionary tale for the modern era. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, a Brooklyn pastor well-known for his connections to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, stands in the center of the trial.

Furthermore, according to News 12, Miller-Whitehead is accused of defrauding a parishioner of $90,000 in retirement savings by falsely promising that he would find them a house and use the remaining funds for their real estate ventures. Instead, he used the funds for opulent items and apparel.

Additionally, according to the prosecution, Lamor Whitehead is accused of persuading a business person to lend him $500,000 and offer him a share in real estate transactions by implying that his connections to city authorities would result in the businessman's interests being treated favorably.

Moreover, prosecutors believe that he embezzled the businessman's money by pretending to be able to use his contacts with New York City officials, such as Mayor Adams, to make millions of dollars.

According to BNN Breaking, the preacher's way of life was purportedly supported by those who came to him for spiritual advice.

However, the friendship Lamor Whitehead had with the city's mayor during his tenure as Brooklyn's borough president before his election to the position was not mentioned by the prosecution in the indictment documents.

Nevertheless, as per the Mirror, a New Yorker writer is being called upon by the prosecutor to testify over a piece published in January 2023 titled The Mayor and the Con Man.

Miller-Whitehead was found not guilty

On the other hand, according to the prosecutor's request for evidence, the mayor and Miller-Whitehead's friendship could arise frequently during the trial.

However, in a letter to Judge Lorna G. Schofield, attorney Rachel Strom argued that the prosecution attempted to validate a standard denial that Whitehead had made regarding his interactions with the mayor after Adams became aware that he was the subject of an inquiry.

Nevertheless, Lamor Whitehead has pleaded not guilty. However, he has been free on a $500,000 bond since his arrest, which happened two months after he was the victim of a heist in which gunmen assaulted him during a church service and grabbed $1 million in jewelry.

At the time, his attorney, Dawn Florio, stated that her client felt that he was being transformed from a victim into a monster. NBC New York reported that according to a statement made by Florio, Bishop Whitehead is also eager for his court appearance to contest these accusations.