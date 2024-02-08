What did 50 Cent say about NY Gov. Kathy Hochul? Rapper turns criticism to Hochul after slamming Mayor Eric Adams

50 Cent, the American rapper and actor, recently went viral for his conversation with New York City Mayor Eric Adams. After clarifying his doubts about the city’s new migrant debit card program, he has moved on to question Governor Kathy Hochul.

Hochul has been serving as the 57th governor of New York since August 24, 2021. On Tuesday, February 6, 2024, the rapper wrote on his Instagram account:

"I talk to… Eric Adams he broke down why this pilot program was put in place. He appeared to be on point, and on top of things. Now I want to talk to [Gov. Kathy Hochul] about the laws preventing him [the mayor] from doing things to make the situation better in New York. 🤨and where the proposed 2.4 billion she’s planning on spending on migrants is coming from…NOT MY TAXES."

Cent is referring to some of the money that the governor has offered the city to help cover the pilot program. The program is planning to give 500 migrant families prepaid credit cards to cover food and baby supplies, as per Fox News.

50 Cent asks Governor Kathy Hochul about the migrant program funding after speaking with Mayor Eric Adams

Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, has long been vocal about his political views. On Saturday, February 3, 2024, the rapper called out the Mayor of New York City, Eric Adams, after the latter introduced a program for immigrants.

The policy pushed by the Adams administration will take $53 million and distribute it among asylum-seeking families in the city in the form of prepaid credit cards.

According to the report, The New York Post stated that as the program rolls out, "it’ll start with a group of 500 migrant families in short-term hotel stays and will replace the current food service offered there, according to City Hall."

"The cards can only be used at bodegas, grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores — and migrants must sign an affidavit swearing they will only spend the funds on food and baby supplies or they will be kicked out of the program." They added.

50 Cent went on Instagram and shared a screenshot of the Post’s headline on Saturday, February 3. He talked about his disagreement with the new policy in the caption and asked the mayor to discuss it with him, as per Fox News. He wrote:

"WTF Mayor Adams call my phone. I don't understand how this works, somebody explain this to me. I'm stuck, maybe TRUMP is the answer."

The mayor did see the rapper's concerns and took time during a press conference on Tuesday, February 6, to address the issue. He announced:

"I told 50 Cent to hit me up. I would love to explain it to him so that he can go out and do another tweet saying, ‘You know what? Eric is just a smart manager and now we understand why he was elected by the people of this city to be the mayor.'”

In January, Governor Hochul announced a plan that was focused on providing shelter services, legal assistance, and more for migrants, as per Complex. She reiterated calls for the federal government to help the state, saying:

"We’re doing this not just because it’s the right thing to do for the migrants and for the city of New York. We also know that companies won’t do business in New York if there are thousands of people sleeping on the streets, or the quality of life is dramatically impacted because the city is forced to cut essential services."

After their conversation, 50 Cent acknowledged the mayor's work for New York City, however, he turned his sights on Governor Kathy Hochul, as per Hip Hop Dx. He asked the politician where the alleged funds of $2.4 billion came from for the migrant policy.

Governor Kathy Hochul has not replied to 50 Cent's questions yet.

