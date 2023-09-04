What is acute Wernicke Encephalopathy? Steve Harwell health issues explored amid liver failure revelation

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell is reportedly in hospice care at home, as per a manager of the rock band, who told TMZ that Harwell suffered end stage liver failure and only has a few days to live. The manager added that before being put in hospice care, the singer was undergoing treatment at a hospital for his lifelong struggle with alcohol abuse.

As per CBS, Steve Harwell's representative, Robert Hayes, has requested privacy at this time:

"My only additional comment is that we would hope that people would respect Steve and his family's privacy during this difficult time.”

Expand Tweet

As the news about Steve’s condition emerged on social media, netizens were reminded of the time he appeared disoriented during a live performance around 2 years back.

During the concert, many pointed out how he yelled at audience members and also had slurred speech. While Harwell did not reveal anything about his health conditions back then, shortly after the fiasco, he did announce his retirement.

Expand Tweet

As per USA Today, Steve Harwell was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy several years back, as a result of which he suffered heart failure and acute Wernicke Encephalopathy as well.

Acute Wernicke encephalopathy is basically a neurological condition that affects the peripheral and the central nervous system.

Steve Harwell has had a history of health problems

Expand Tweet

As Steve Harwell’s representative revealed the singer’s medical condition and the doctors' claims about the singer having just a few days left to live, social media users were left devastated by the news.

As per multiple outlets, Harwell developed a chronic alcohol problem and suffered from alcohol abuse all these years. Owing to a cardiomyopathy diagnosis, he was also diagnosed with Wernicke encephalopathy many years back. The condition reportedly left him with impaired speech and also deeply impacted his memory, reported the Los Angeles Times.

Expand Tweet

Wernicke Encephalopathy is caused by the deficiency of thiamine and vitamin B1 in the body, and the patients suffering from this disease are likely to exhibit symptoms like eye movement disorders, confusion, loss of memory, and more.

Furthermore, as per the National Library of Medicine, the disease is common in people with severe alcohol abuse. The website states:

“Thiamine deficiency is characteristically associated with severe alcohol use disorder. Chronic alcohol consumption may cause thiamine deficiency due to impaired absorption of thiamine from the intestine, a possible genetic predisposition, inadequate diet, reduced storage of thiamine in the liver, and other nutritional deficiencies."

Expand Tweet

Hence, this disorder and liver failure are both linked to the excessive consumption of alcohol. Furthermore, Steve Harwell’s representative also claimed that the medical staff where Harwell is being treated also stated that many of his complications stem from his alcohol addiction.

At the moment, Harwell's family has not spoken up or addressed the news.