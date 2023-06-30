What does affirmative action mean? Impact on colleges and all you need to know in wake of US Supreme Court

On Thursday, June 29, 2023, the US Supreme Court struck down affirmative action. Based on this, race won't be considered during the admission process at different universities. Affirmative action has played an important role in increasing educational opportunities for African-Americans and other minorities.

Investopedia states that affirmative action is a policy that can increase workplace and educational opportunities for those who are underrepresented in society. The policy also aimed to offer access to academic opportunities, private workforce, and government jobs to inadequately represented groups of people.

The verdict came as a result of two cases that involved the Students for Fair Admission headed by right-wing legal strategist Robert Blum, and it has presented lawsuits that aim to end the policy. Harvard University and the University of North Carolina were sued by the group on discrimination charges.

"College was the only place left where their white-guy card couldn't…

However, the universities denied the accusations, saying that race has been considered in a few cases and that avoiding the practice would lead to a decrease in minority students on campuses.

Chief Justice John Roberts stated that a majority of the universities have preferred to identify an individual based on their color, instead of their skills, and the constitution does not appreciate the same. Roberts said that the methods used by schools in order to achieve racial diversity led to racial stereotyping that was vague and unworkable.

Experts share their opinion on how the end of affirmative action is going to impact the universities

The US Supreme Court has ruled out that race won't play any role in admissions at universities, and this is going to have some impact on universities. This also means the removal of affirmative action from academic institutions. A few schools have responded by saying that the decision would lead to fewer minority students inside their campus.

In 2019, the National Association for College Admission Counseling conducted a survey revealing that race had little impact on school admissions, and some other schools stated that race was not considered during admissions. Meanwhile, nine states do not consider race during admissions at universities.

Experts have predicted the effect of the decision with some saying that there will be more concern in businesses about the lawsuits related to diverse hiring practices and the solutions to improve diversity.

In an interview with Forbes, political science professor and director of Northwestern's Center for the Study of Diversity and Democracy Alvin Tillery stated that the companies could finalize targets and baseline goals related to diversifying the workplace. Tillery said that other companies would avoid discriminating as per the Civil Rights Act.

According to the vice dean of law at Rutgers University Stacy Hawkins, the decision won't have any impact on the hiring of the employees or diversity practices if the verdict is focused on admissions at universities.

Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and many others react to the decision

Following the news of the US Supreme Court's ruling that ended the use of affirmative action during admissions at universities, a few popular personalities shared their reactions on various platforms.

Barack Obama is one of those who criticized the decision, saying that the consideration of race during admissions lets generations of students prove that they existed. Obama said that the policy helps the students to try and become successful.

Below, Michelle Obama's reaction can also be read.





Michelle Obama @MichelleObama I wanted to share some of my thoughts on today's Supreme Court decision on affirmative action:

Donald Trump, however, praised the verdict, saying that the decision will make everyone competitive. He added:

"Our greatest minds must be cherished and that's what this wonderful day has brought. We're going back to all merit-based – and that's the way it should be!"

US President Joe Biden was also one of those who was against the decision to strike down affirmative action. During his speech following the decision, he said:

“The truth is, we all know it, discrimination still exists in America ... today’s decision does not change that.”

According to Politico, Biden has proposed “a new standard,” within the college admissions process. With this newly proposed standard, "colleges (would) take into account the adversity a student has overcome. Biden went on to pledge to have the Department of Education look into ways to promote diversity within the country’s education system

