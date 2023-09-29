What is an AKA jacket? White substitute teacher picture sparks wild reactions online

A recent post by a student about a White substitute teacher wearing the AKA jacket of another teacher is doing rounds on the internet. The post was shared by X (formerly known as Twitter) user Pillow Princess, and it had two pictures in it. The post read:

"y’all why i’m in class and we got a sub and she gon grab our teacher’s AKA jacket and put it on and then we tryna explain to her and tell her to take it off and SHE WONT DO IT LMFAOOOO."

This post was shared on Thursday, September 28, 2023, and within minutes of sharing it, it had garnered many views. The post featured the substitute teacher, who could be seen in the jacket. In another picture, the student showed her face in which she was showing her shocked expression to the substitute teacher wearing that jacket.

Expand Tweet

Soon after, several internet users reacted to it and asked why the teacher put on that jacket during the other teacher's absence and without even asking her. Meanwhile, some social media users wondered what did the AKA jacket actually meant. The answer to that is the article of clothing is exclusive to the members of the AKA, or the Alpha Kappa Alpha organisation, which is why when a non-member wears the jacket, it is seen as a sign of disrespect.

The AKA jacket is exclusive to the members of the AKA organization

As several internet users asked this question about the jacket, some internet users answered and explained what this jacket means. A social media user @taylorann112 elaborated in points:

"1. If you’re not a member of a D9 fraternity or sorority (or any other fraternity or sorority for that matter) you cannot wear paraphernalia with their Greek letters on it. 2. One shouldn’t wear articles of clothing that aren’t theirs in general. 3. To sum it up, that substitute teacher was purposefully being disrespectful. Especially since she refused to take it off."

Expand Tweet

AKA is the abbreviation of 'Alpha Kappa Alpha,' which is "the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women." It was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C., in 1908, according to the official website of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Currently, there are more than 355,000 members of this group, and these people are located in 12 countries, including the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Dubai, Germany, Japan, Liberia, Nigeria, South Korea, and South Africa, among others.

Netizens reacted to the viral post of a student posting about the substitute wearing the jacket of another teacher

As internet users came across the post of the teacher wearing the AKA jacket of another teacher, many responded by saying that this was a disrespectful act. Several others commented that even if that jacket is plain, it is not cool to wear someone else's clothes without their permission.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing this article, the post shared by the student has garnered more than 7.5 million views, 2,110 comments, and 91.7k likes.