"EPIC milestone!": ARMYs celebrate as BTS' Permission To Dance becomes their 12th MV to hit 600 million views on YouTube

On August 14, 2023, the globally renowned K-pop sensation BTS secured yet another remarkable achievement in their lengthy and successful career. With a spectacular display of their popularity and fan engagement, BTS saw a total of 12 songs cross the massive milestone of 600 million views on YouTube. This achievement is a reflection of their enormous global fan base and the unmatched global impact of their music.

Among these 12 songs, Permission to Dance, which was released in 2021, became the latest addition to this exclusive club. The song's current view count stands at an impressive 600,109,283 million views, emphasizing its long-term popularity.

This achievement speaks volumes about the deep connection BTS shares with their dedicated ARMY of supporters around the globe, and one fan decided to make a celebratory post about the group's latest feat on X (previously Twitter), calling it an "EPIC milestone."

BTS' Permission to Dance crosses the 600 million mark on YouTube, fans celebrate the latest achievement

BTS is a musical powerhouse, with an extensive line-up of chart-topping hits that have etched their place in global music history. Their ability to break records continues to amaze fans, as is evident from the latest milestone reached on August 14. Their track Permission to Dance sailed past the awe-inspiring threshold of 600 million views on YouTube and stands at tremedous 17 million likes at the moment.

The song, released two years ago on July 9, 2023, promptly became a phenomenon, sweeping across the world with its infectious energy and spirit. Its release was particularly powerful and meaningful as the track dropped during the Covid-19 pandemic, offering a glimmer of joy and solace during times of defeat.

Permission to Dance joined the ranks of BTS's elite songs by becoming the 12th song to attain the colossal feat of 600 million YouTube views, joining the likes of their other monumental hits, namely Dynamite, Boy With Luv, DNA, MIC Drop, IDOL, FAKE LOVE, Blood Sweat & Tears, Butter, DOPE, FIRE, and Save Me.

This incredible achievement also cemented the group's place in music history as the first group to have twelve music videos with over 600 million views.

Thus, fans were naturally excited to see their favorite group breaking several records even during a hiatus, and they took to Twitter to express their joy regarding this particular achievement. Check out some of the fan responses below:

As fans have noted, the song's impact transcends mere numbers, resonating deeply with listeners. Permission to Dance boasts an impressive 109 weeks on MelOn's weekly chart, firmly establishing itself as one of the longest-charting group songs. It impresses on the Apple Music Global 100 chart as well, fastening its status as a timeless anthem of energy.

Meanwhile, one of their other hit songs, Butter also crossed the milestone of a whopping 900 million views, garnering a total number of 900,724,170 views at the moment.