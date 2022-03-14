Why is Pi Day celebrated on March 14? Significance and origins explained 

Every March 14, mathematicians, scientists, and those who want to honor Albert Einstein celebrate Pi Day. The day was created in commemoration of the mathematical sign pi (π). The date 3/14 matches the first three digits of the endless pi number 3.14. The day is often discussed by math teachers in schools across the States and in shops that sell pies on the day.

Pi Day was founded by Larry Shaw, a physicist who had been an employee of the Exploratorium, a museum of science and technology, in San Francisco. It was first celebrated at the same venue in 1988. His daughter Sara Shaw told ABC News that her father came up with the idea while on a work retreat. She said:

“He always sort of liked to combine crazy, fun ideas with science and math. It's a celebration and a coming together of everybody to enjoy something that is based in science but in a fun, educational way. It's both fun and science, and those things are not mutually exclusive.”

The day is celebrated at exactly 1:59 PM, which are the numbers followed by 14 in pi.

Where does the Greek letter in 'Pi Day' come from?

Archimedes, the Syracuse mathematician, first calculated the value of the never-ending number. It was accepted by the scientific community after Leonhard Euler used the Pi (π) symbol in 1737. However, the Greek-lettered name was first given by William Oughtred in 1647, after it appeared in a book he wrote.

Till date, pi has been used for several reasons other than in mathematics alone. It has been used to calculate the orbits around the planets and also to examine how a river's ripples carry energy.

In the States, the US House of Representatives recognized the day as an annual event on March 12, 2009. Sara Show said that her father was “thrilled” the day it was recognized as the event “went from a small and humble beginning to see it grow and grow.”

This year marks the 35th year of Pi Day being celebrated at the Exploratorium, where it originated. The event was held in person this year after a hiatus since 2019 due to COVID-19.

