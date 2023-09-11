What did Alissa McCommon do? Charges explored as Tennessee teacher arrested for preying on students

On Friday, September 8, 38-year-old teacher Alissa McCommon was arrested for reportedly abusing at least one of her students. According to Covington Leader, officials believe that she may have had several victims, but the evidence showed she had r*ped at least one 12-year-old child.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of child abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

In an interview with the police, the 4th grade teacher also allegedly admitted that she had carried out inappropriate conversations with multiple students. If convicted, McCommon can face up to 25-years in prison.

According to an official statement, the case is still under investigation by the Covington Police Department. Moreover, since the victims are minors, officers have not formally released their names.

The allegations against Alissa McCommon surfaced when a parent brought up the abuse incident of a child to the local officers' attention

Alissa McCommon has been charged with r*ping a minor who happened to be her student. As reported by Covington Police Chief Donna Turner, an anonymous parent told local officers that McCommon had abused a child in 2021. In the allegations, the parent claimed that McCommon had taken advantage of the child after inviting him to her home.

On August 24, 2023, Alissa McCommon was suspended without pay in light of the accusation. In an online statement, a spokesperson from the Tipton County School District said that while they are cooperating with the investigation, they are waiting for the entire legal process to be carried out. The statement read:

“Although Ms. McCommon is currently suspended, the district’s dismissal of teachers is construed by statutory law. As a result, we will continue to engage our legal counsel and pursue employment decisions consistent with the requirements therein.”

After her supposed actions came to late, several students reported that the teacher had communicated inappropriately with them. In several cases, students claimed that McCommon would try to befriend them through video games or by chatting with them online.

As per WREG, Turner said in her statement:

“It is unbearable. It’s unspeakable and it’s 100 percent preventable.”

She continued:

"We expect to also develop the investigation to determine accountability of other adults in the case, including those who were aware of the abuse, and those who allowed or provided locations for such illegal acts to occur."

Alissa McCommon reportedly confessed to police officers that she had communicated inappropriately with students online. However, she maintained her innocence when faced with the accusation of assaulting the 12-year-old in her home.

Jere Mason, a lawyer representing McCommon, released a statement asserting the suspect's innocence. It stated:

“We believe that it’s borderline a witch hunt on social media and that’s frustrating to us. What we’re asking is that the public be patient and allow the justice system to do its job and not create further persecution on the alleged victims or on the family of the defendant.”

As reported by the New York Post, Alissa McCommon was released on a $25,000 bond. Her first court date is scheduled for October 13, 2023.