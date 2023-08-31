What happened to Logan Cline? Details explored as white supremacist found guilty of 11-year-old's brutal murder

Logan Cline was an 11-year-old boy tortured and murdered by Corey Trumbull, a 35-year-old white supremacist. On Tuesday, August 29, 2023, a jury in Texas found Trumbull guilty of capital murder after deliberating for only about 15 minutes. Logan Cline died in December 2019 after suffering tremendous torture and assault. His body was found in a car on Kenley Avenue in February 2020.

Authorities were investigating a domestic violence complaint when they received information regarding a possible murder in Wichita Falls. Wichita Falls Police then found the body of Logan Cline in the backseat of an abandoned car. After that, police began investigating the murder and eventually arrested Trumbull in Nevada for the murder of Logan Cline.

Logan Cline’s sister testified to the horrific treatment that the victim received before his death

During Corey Trumbull’s trial, several disturbing details regarding the treatment of Logan Cline came to the fore. As per John Gillespie, Wichita County District Attorney, the victim had sustained head injuries in the weeks leading to his death that were so grave that the victim had lost the ability to speak. This may have been sustained when the accused stomped on the victim’s head, as detailed in the arrest warrant for Trumbull.

Logan Cline’s sister, Lexi, who was 15 years old at the time of the victim’s murder, lived with Trumbull, who was her mother’s boyfriend, her mother, Stormy Johnson, and the victim. Trumbull began living with the victim's family after he met Johnson, the victim's mother, in 2019 and quickly moved in with her. After that, Lexi witnessed the horrors that the victim was subjected to firsthand and testified to it in the trial.

Lexi claimed that the victim was subjected to severe abuse nearly daily. She further said that the accused and the victim’s mother were both users of meth and would force Lexi and the victim to use drugs as well. She added that Trumbull and Johnson would also physically abuse the victim severely and force him to engage in acts of b*astiality multiple times. In more disturbing details, this involved Logan Cline being forced to perform s*xual acts with dogs, which was done purely for the amusement of Corey Trumbull and Stormy Johnson.

Lexi’s account of the physical and s*exual abuse that Cline faced also gave rise to multiple charges of s*xual assault and possession of visual child p*rnography against Trumbull and his girlfriend, the victim’s mother. As per authorities with the Las Vegas Police, Trumbull had also wanted to enter into a relationship with a minor girl and believed that since the white race is supreme, they should continue to procreate.

Lexi also testified to how Logan Cline ultimately lost his life. He was punched and then lashed with a belt and a stick, leading to the victim suffering a seizure and his death. His body was then tossed into a tub of ice by the accused, who then proceeded to wrap it in clothing and dispose of it in a vehicle. The body was discovered in a sedan in a Red Roof Inn near Wichita Falls, where the family had been staying before they fled to Las Vegas.

Based on the evidence presented at trial, Corey Trumbull has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The prosecution could have sought the death penalty, given the nature of the crime, but chose to seek the maximum sentence of imprisonment. Trumbull will spend the rest of his days in prison unless he can make a successful appeal. The victim’s mother, Stormy Johnson, awaits the murder trial as well.