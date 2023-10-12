What are the allegations against DJ Envy? Real estate fraud scam scandal explored 

Famous disc jockey, rapper, radio host, and record producer DJ Envy recently made headlines after he was accused of real estate fraud. As per NBC New York, the host of the iHeartRadio show The Breakfast Club often endorsed the real estate business of his friend Cesar Pina. In fact, DJ Envy went on record to say during his radio show:

“We’ve helped so many people, not just regular people, but celebrities, athletes, and executives.”

Expand Tweet

However, recently, it was discovered that the promotion was all part of a Ponzi scheme. Several investors came forward claiming they were “swindled” by DJ Envy’s real estate venture. In fact, as per the accusations, the radio personality has reportedly defrauded people for millions of dollars.

Currently, DJ Envy is facing multiple lawsuits.

DJ Envy reportedly scammed many people via his friend’s real estate scheme

According to NBC New York, DJ Envy not only endorsed his friend Cesar Pina’s real estate venture via his radio show The Breakfast Club but also allegedly collaborated with him for seminars where they reportedly pitched lucrative real estate opportunities such as flipping and buying properties in front of people, especially in New Jersey.

For instance, Jose Santiago and his wife Jessica Ortiz told News 4 how they were scammed by the duo in New Jersey’s Paterson locality and thought it “would be their ticket to the American dream.”

Expand Tweet

The couple claimed that they first heard the advertisement over radio and TV and later connected with Cesar and DJ Envy to get into real estate. They told the news outlet how the pitch was to invest in run-down properties that were to be remodeled and flipped for money with a 30 percent return on the profits.

“We invested $200,000 and it looks like we won’t ever get it back.”

While they were promised to get back their money plus profits within four months, more than a year later they still haven’t received anything.

Expand Tweet

Likewise, Nigel Chamblin told News 4 that he was “conned” by Cesar and invested over $500,000 in multiple properties across Paterson, Hawthorne, and Maplewood.

”There were other people investing in these exact same properties. It was a scam; it was a lie.”

Augie Rios who owns an auto wrap shop in Lodi and knew DJ Envy for years also accused him of being involved in the scam.

"I wouldn't have invested in Cesar if it wasn't for Envy. I lost a total of $64,000."

Expand Tweet

Record producer Anthony Martini also accused Envy of cheating him for a million dollars and has filed a lawsuit against him.

For those uninitiated, the fraud came to the limelight when social media influencer TonytheCloser, who calls himself a real estate scam watchdog, discovered multiple alleged victims of DJ Envy and Cesar Pina.

DJ Envy clarifies his alleged involvement in the real estate fraud

While he himself is facing a dozen lawsuits, alongside Cesar and his wife, Envy has filed a defamation suit against TonytheCloser. He even claimed on the latter’s show:

"I didn't take a dime from anyone.”

Meanwhile, DJ Envy, whose real name is Raashaun Casey, claimed that he lost half a million dollars himself to the Pinas, reports TMZ. Apparently, he invested in changing a vacant school building in Paterson into rental units. His attorney Massimo D’Angelo told NBC:

"[Envy] is a victim, just like the other alleged victims are in connection with the scam. He is contending daily with cases that are being filed improperly against him."

The lawyer also said that due to “ongoing litigations,” such as seeking dismissals of the lawsuits against Envy, he hasn’t been able to warn the other alleged victims via his radio show.

In the wake of the allegations, on the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, Envy gave clarifications to his co-host Charlamagne the God,

"Cesar and myself did seminars…I wanted to uplift my community. I wanted to teach my community about real estate, things that I didn't know when I was first buying my first home. I wanted to teach our community about investing and generational wealth.”

He further added that he did not know what Cesar did or why he did them, but he understood why people held him accountable as he invested $500,000 himself but “didn’t see a dollar returned.” However, he denied all the charges against him. Envy also mentioned that, as per court documents, it was clear that he was in no way involved in the alleged Ponzi scheme.