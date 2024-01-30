What did Alonzo Pierre Mingo do? Minnesota man posing as UPS delivery driver charged in home invasion triple homicide

Alonzo Pierre Mingo, a 37-year-old Minnesota man, was arrested on Friday, January 26, 2024, for suspected home invasion homicide that left three family members dead in the Coons Rapids neighborhood.

According to Kare 11, Coon Rapids police were dispatched to a home on the 200 block of 94th Avenue Northwest just before 12:30 p.m. after an unidentified female called 911 and dispatchers heard a disturbance that resonated with a domestic situation.

Upon arrival, police reportedly found two adult males and one female dead at the home. Authorities also found two unharmed small children under the age of five inside the residence.

The deceased was identified as Shannon Patricia Jungwirth, 42, her husband Mario Alberto Trejo Estrada, and their 20-year-old son Jorge Alexander Reyes-Jungwirth.

Upon reviewing the home surveillance footage, authorities learned posing as a UPS delivery driver alongside two other individuals, Alonzo Pierre Mingo, killed the victims. Mingo is charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

Details of the case against Alonzo Pierre Mingo explored

Anoka County prosecutors detailed the case against Alonzo Pierre Mingo in a criminal complaint on Monday. Authorities citing home surveillance video said on Friday, three male suspects, including Alonzo Pierre Mingo, drove up into the victim’s home in a blue Nissan Altima.

Two individuals, including Mingo, wearing clothing similar to a UPS delivery driver uniform, exited the vehicle registered to the suspect and entered the home. Authorities revealed one of the men was carrying a cardboard box when he entered the house.

The complaint cited by KARE 11 said Video and audio recovered from a bedroom camera showed Mingo entering the room with a male victim killed in the incident. A woman and small children were reportedly also inside the room. In the complaint, prosecutors alleged Mingo was heard demanding money.

Shortly after, the suspect was reportedly seen forcing the man to move from the bedroom at gunpoint with the little children following behind. The suspect was then captured returning to the room with just the woman and shot her in the head at point-blank range.

A short while later, the surveillance video at the home's entrance reportedly showed all three men exiting the residence seven minutes after entering it.

Alonzo Pierre Mingo was a seasonal employee at UPS until he was let go in mid-January

Shortly after discovering the gruesome murder scene, officers soon located Alonzo Pierre Mingo in his Nissan near 73rd Ave. NE and Baker Rd. During interrogation, Mingo reportedly told investigators he had never worked at UPS.

However, in an emailed statement, UPS spokesperson Karen Tomaszewski Hill confirmed to multiple outlets that Mingo was a seasonal employee, noting that his contract ended in mid-January this year.

Investigators who searched Mingo's vehicle also located a backpack with UPS delivery uniform shirts and a UPS vest. Police also pulled fingerprints from the cardboard box that the perpetrators were seen carrying in the video. The prints reportedly matched the suspect. It is unclear if the other two suspects were apprehended in the case.

While the motive for the killing is unclear, the complaint stated officials seized mushrooms, marijuana, meth, and an unspecified white powder from the victim Trejo Estrada’s storage unit shortly after the murders.