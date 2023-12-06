What did Alyssa Zinger do? Florida woman posing as a student charged with crimes against a minor

On November 24, 2023, 22-year-old Alyssa Zinger of Florida, was apprehended by Tampa Police for allegedly having inappropriate relationships with a male victim aged between 12 and 15. Tampa Police reported that Alyssa made contact with the victim by pretending to be a home-schooled student online.

The arrest was made following tips received by the detectives.

According to Tampa Police, following the arrest, Alyssa Zinger was taken to the Orient Road Jail and charged with two felony counts of lewd and lascivious battery and five felony counts of lewd or lascivious molestation on a victim aged between 12 and 15 years old by a defendant older than 18.

Alyssa Zinger allegedly contacted the victim over Snapchat

FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported that Alyssa Zinger and the underage victim connected over Snapchat at the end of May 2023, and by mid-September, the victim believed that the accused was around 14 years old.

The press release by the Tampa Police Department read:

"Based on the investigation, Zinger made contact with the victim by posing as a home-schooled student online. She communicated with the victim primarily through an online social media platform."

According to the report by FOX 13 Tampa Bay, authorities were notified of the relationship in October 2023.

The New York Post reported that the victim told authorities that the accused and he had s*xual relations several times. Alyssa Zinger also reportedly sent him explicit images and videos.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw stated:

"It is disturbing and unsettling to see an adult take advantage of a child and prey on them."

The Tampa Bay Times reported that Zinger waived her right to an arraignment and pleaded not guilty to the charges. On the same day as her arrest, she was released from custody after paying a $7,500 bond on each second-degree felony charge.

The defense attorney, Daniel Hernandez, told FOX 13 that the arraignment is likely to be scheduled in the upcoming few weeks.

Authorities believe there are additional victims in the case

In a press release, the Tampa Police Department mentioned the possibility of additional victims in the case and asked them to come forward.

FOX 13 Tampa Bay reported that Alyssa Zinger was allegedly involved in at least 30 s*xual acts with one or more students of Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Tampa's Hyde Park neighborhood. In a statement emailed to the outlet, a spokesperson with Hillsborough County Schools noted:

"This did not happen at our school. However, we are grateful that a student felt safe enough to come to a trusted adult on campus alerting them about this individual. Our staff immediately contacted law enforcement, so they could begin an investigation."

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw also encouraged other victims to come forward:

"Anyone who may have been a victim of Zinger’s, we encourage you to come forward. The Tampa Police Department will support you and ensure a predator like Zinger doesn’t cause you or others additional harm."

The Tampa Bay Times reported that in July 2023, Alyssa and a victim were caught shoplifting from Nordstrom at International Plaza and Bay Street, where the accused told an officer that she was born in 2009. However, the officer found out that her actual birth year is 2001.

According to the report by the Tampa Bay Times, Alyssa Zinger also misinformed the officer that she had a namesake half-sister. Later on, in addition to the government, school, and employment records, her coworkers at a Tampa Publix confirmed her to be an adult.