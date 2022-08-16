What did Amy Schumer say about social media? Tom Holland fans slam comedian as MCU star takes a break for his mental health 

Amy Schumer recently came under fire for sharing a parody video that poked fun at people who take social media breaks for their mental health and well-being.

Her post came only a few hours after MCU star Tom Holland announced that he had decided to take a break from social media to care for his mental health. In her video, Schumer was seen joking by saying that she would post more content on social media as it has helped her mental health:

“Hey y'all. I've decided for my own mental health, to do more social media. I find that looking at my phone for eight and a half hours a day is helping me. And it's helping this pimple patch and this breakout.”

She further added that watching shows like Love Island and The Bachelors online has further helped her physical and mental wellbeing:

“And being in my 40s, it's actually really good for me to watch all of Love Island and all of The Bachelors. Whether in paradise or just normal mansions. So you'll be seeing a lot more of me on social media just for my physical and mental wellbeing.”

Meanwhile, in Tom Holland’s video, the Spider-Man actor shared that he often finds Twitter and Instagram “overstimulating and overwhelming.” He also mentioned that he decided to take a step back, since reading about himself on social media has been “detrimental” to his mental state.

“I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming, I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

Holland also asked his followers to lend their support to Stem4, a charity that works on positive mental health in teenagers, and also encouraged others to talk more about mental health issues.

While Amy Schumer’s comments about social media and mental health earned positive comments from celebrities like Chelsea Handler, Orlando Bloom, and Michelle Pfeiffer, the video disappointed several Tom Holland fans.

Twitter reacts to Amy Schumer’s comments on mental health and social media

Over the years, more and more celebrities have opened up about their struggles with mental health and have also encouraged taking social media breaks for their mental well-being.

Tom Holland was the latest celebrity to announce his decision to step away from Twitter and Instagram as social media had a negative effect on his mental health. Shortly after his announcement, Amy Schumer posted a parody video joking about taking social media breaks for mental health.

While the comedian earned support from some of her celebrity friends, she was slammed online by Tom Holland fans for allegedly mocking the actor's social media break.

Many also took to Twitter to call out Schumer for her video:

Brittany Fyffe @brittanyfyffe Is Amy Schumer’s video on IG in response/making fun of Tom Holland’s? Because it’s not funny 🥴 Is Amy Schumer’s video on IG in response/making fun of Tom Holland’s? Because it’s not funny 🥴

🤷🏻‍♀️ @k00z3r no but tom was opening up about his mental health and her comes ugly , unfunny, doodoo brain amy schumer making her unwanted commentary no but tom was opening up about his mental health and her comes ugly , unfunny, doodoo brain amy schumer making her unwanted commentary

nini @gilmour34

Are you not ashamed of yourself? Tom has talked about his struggle, was vulnerable, then he showed his support for the organization that helps younger generation to improve their mental health and all you do is make fun of it? @amyschumer disgusting. Are you not ashamed of yourself? Tom has talked about his struggle, was vulnerable, then he showed his support for the organization that helps younger generation to improve their mental health and all you do is make fun of it? @amyschumer disgusting. https://t.co/mfNtrNVDRJ

paola (fan) @dayasrad amy “wah they wouldn’t let me make disgusting jokes at the oscars I’m so upset I’m funny I’m funny” tantrum schumer making fun of tom is actually so unserious like she needs to get it together she’s literally in her 40s amy “wah they wouldn’t let me make disgusting jokes at the oscars I’m so upset I’m funny I’m funny” tantrum schumer making fun of tom is actually so unserious like she needs to get it together she’s literally in her 40s

cady @ruespeter amy schumer literally made the oscar’s slap about her so im sadly not even surprised she’s mocking tom but it’s just plain nasty to do that when he was promoting mental health charities for young people… amy schumer literally made the oscar’s slap about her so im sadly not even surprised she’s mocking tom but it’s just plain nasty to do that when he was promoting mental health charities for young people…

nini @gilmour34

@amyschumer I want you never to forget that people like you are the reason so many people in this world are suffering in silent and are scared to say they're mentally ill. It's not about Tom,it's about me and millions of others struggling daily to be made fun of weirdos like you I want you never to forget that people like you are the reason so many people in this world are suffering in silent and are scared to say they're mentally ill. It's not about Tom,it's about me and millions of others struggling daily to be made fun of weirdos like you@amyschumer

mᴴ 70❣️ @starfoxlovr not amy schumer mocking tom like can she ever just mind her business not amy schumer mocking tom like can she ever just mind her business

diana @fineIinejk @amyschumer literally no one laughed, get a real job and leave tom alone @amyschumer literally no one laughed, get a real job and leave tom alone https://t.co/y0u6FMZUpe

jc @ReltucSivraj #worstcomedian #Loser @amyschumer nice move making fun of people for taking a break from social media for mental health reasons #comedy @amyschumer nice move making fun of people for taking a break from social media for mental health reasons #comedy #worstcomedian #Loser

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Amy Schumer will respond to Tom Holland fans in the coming days.

