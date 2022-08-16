What did Amy Schumer say about social media? Tom Holland fans slam comedian as MCU star takes a break for his mental health 

Amy Schumer recently came under fire for sharing a parody video that poked fun at people who take social media breaks for their mental health and well-being.
Her post came only a few hours after MCU star Tom Holland announced that he had decided to take a break from social media to care for his mental health. In her video, Schumer was seen joking by saying that she would post more content on social media as it has helped her mental health:
“Hey y'all. I've decided for my own mental health, to do more social media. I find that looking at my phone for eight and a half hours a day is helping me. And it's helping this pimple patch and this breakout.”
She further added that watching shows like Love Island and The Bachelors online has further helped her physical and mental wellbeing:
“And being in my 40s, it's actually really good for me to watch all of Love Island and all of The Bachelors. Whether in paradise or just normal mansions. So you'll be seeing a lot more of me on social media just for my physical and mental wellbeing.”
Meanwhile, in Tom Holland’s video, the Spider-Man actor shared that he often finds Twitter and Instagram “overstimulating and overwhelming.” He also mentioned that he decided to take a step back, since reading about himself on social media has been “detrimental” to his mental state.
“I have taken a break from social media for my mental health, because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming, I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online, and ultimately, it's very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”
Holland also asked his followers to lend their support to Stem4, a charity that works on positive mental health in teenagers, and also encouraged others to talk more about mental health issues.
While Amy Schumer’s comments about social media and mental health earned positive comments from celebrities like Chelsea Handler, Orlando Bloom, and Michelle Pfeiffer, the video disappointed several Tom Holland fans.
Twitter reacts to Amy Schumer’s comments on mental health and social media
Over the years, more and more celebrities have opened up about their struggles with mental health and have also encouraged taking social media breaks for their mental well-being.
Tom Holland was the latest celebrity to announce his decision to step away from Twitter and Instagram as social media had a negative effect on his mental health. Shortly after his announcement, Amy Schumer posted a parody video joking about taking social media breaks for mental health.
While the comedian earned support from some of her celebrity friends, she was slammed online by Tom Holland fans for allegedly mocking the actor's social media break.
Many also took to Twitter to call out Schumer for her video:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Amy Schumer will respond to Tom Holland fans in the coming days.