What did Ana Navarro say about Maluma? 'The View' co-host leaves netizens in disbelief after comment about the Colombian singer

The View co-host Ana Navarro is in the news because of her recent caption about Maluma. In her post, she talked about what she felt when Ana Navarro and her friend, went to the Colombian singer Maluma's show. The show took place in Miami over this weekend.

Soon after attending the show, she shared a post on Instagram in which she wrote:

"We went to @maluma concert. God help me. I think I actually drooled. So, let me just say, I was so close to Maluma, I could make eye contact. (Thank you @clarapablo for the great tix). Good Lord, that boy, Maluma is sexy—he’s young enough to be my son, which might explain why I’d like to breastfeed him."

As the internet users came across this statement of Ana Navarro, they were in disbelief and started reacting to it. Several social media users responded to it by saying that the visuals of it are bizarre and I cannot unsee it.

Social media users reacted to Ana Navarro's statement and said that this is so weird

Internet users reacted to Ana Navarro's statement, with some expressing their disinterest in her fantasies and finding them too much. Others responded by saying that what is the world even coming to.

Internet user's reaction (Image via snip from X/@nypost)

However, it is also worth noting that Ana has not just openly fantasized about Maluma but has also talked about Sting and Fat Joe in the past, she spoke about Sting and said:

"He is the sexiest 72-year-old you ever saw or heard. He is magic. Tonight, I'm taking melatonin and not waking up for 12 hours. Buenas noches."

She concluded her Instagram post by saying that she was going to take Melatonin and is going to pass out for 12 straight hours.

Ana Navarro is a political commentator and she is a co-host of the talk show The View

Ana is a popular political commentator and Republican strategist. Besides, she is a co-host on the talk show The View. She was born in Nicaragua and later moved to the United States. She is known for being vocal about issues and has advocated immigration reform.

Ana has raised her voice on the issues of gender, diversity, women's rights, and LGBTQ+ rights. Currently, she lives in Miami, and in 2019, she got married to a lawyer and lobbyist, Al Cardenas. He works at the law firm Squire Patton Boggs and the Advocacy Group at Cardenas Partners. According to The Hill newspaper, he's known as a top lobbyist in Washington, D.C.. He also served on the Board of Trustees of Florida A&M University.