What did Andre Gordon do? Pennsylvania homicide suspect captured in NJ as authorities identify the three slain victims

26-year-old Andre Gordon has been accused of carrying out two separate shootings in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Police identified the suspect and an extensive manhunt was executed. Eventually, police tracked Gordon to a New Jersey residence. They also identified the victims who lost their lives in the deadly shootings.

Christopher Clark, the operations lieutenant at the Falls Township Police Department, said that the SWAT team was also present around the house where Gordon was reportedly in. Authorities were eventually successful in evacuating the people living in the house. The FBI branch in Philadelphia confirmed that they are investigating the case along with local authorities.

Andre Gordon allegedly killed his stepmother, sister, and his two children's mother, in two separate shootings

A horrific set of events were reported on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Andre Gordon, a 26-year-old man has been accused of driving a stolen vehicle in Levittown, where he fatally shot two women - his 52-year-old stepmother, Karen Gordon and sister, 13-year-old Kera Gordon. The same has been confirmed by Jennifer Schorn, Bucks County DA.

According to law enforcement officials, there were three other people in the house, when Gordon attacked them. They hid the entire time that the suspect allegedly looked for them. After this horrific shooting, the 26-year-old man reportedly drove to a second house.

In the second house, he targeted 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom he had two children. Apart from Daniel, four people were inside the house during the alleged shooting. One of them has been identified as Daniel's mother who sustained injuries but is believed to be recovering.

Steve Wilson, police director in Trenton, New Jersey, spoke about the suspect's arrest. He said,

"He’s in custody. No one else was injured. The suspect was actually walking on New York Avenue. He was stopped and identified and taken into custody."

Several law enforcement agencies are assisting in the investigation of the case

Wilson has additionally stated,

"Apparently, before the perimeter was completed, the suspect was able to get out of the location unseen. However, our information was that he was still in there."

Before the arrest, authorities released an initial statement according to which the suspect had barricaded himself inside the house. Falls Township Police further confirmed that the suspect, Andre Gordon, knew the victims, apart from the man he carjacked to get to New Jersey.

According to law enforcement officials, Andre Gordon is currently homeless but he has links in Trenton. Police director Wilson, said,

"He was apprehended uninjured and without incident. He'll go to the Trenton Police Department for processing here."

He added:

"At some point, he will be extradited to Pennsylvania to answer for those charges over there, but he will be charged here as well."

The case is currently an ongoing investigation. On Saturday, the Bucks County St. Patrick’s Day Parade was expected to take place. Authorities, however, put a halt on the event after the horrific fatal shootings took place. The Pennsylvania State Police have been offering assistance in the investigation to unearth what led to such a tragedy.