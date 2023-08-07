What did Anheuser Busch's heir Billy Busch do? Assault charges explored as he condemns Dylan Mulvaney's Bud Light ad

Past assault charges against Anheuser Busch’s heir Billy Busch Sr., the great-grandson of Adolphus Busch, have surfaced online after he recently made the headlines for condemning Bud Light’s collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney.

The heir appeared on TMZ Live on Friday, August 4, to talk about Family Reins: The Extraordinary Rise and Epic Fall of an American Dynasty, his new book. When host Harvey Levin asked him about the Bud Light controversy and the massive boycott it faced, Billy Busch Sr. criticized the company.

Anheuser-Busch heir Billy Busch says ancestors would be "rolling over in their grave" over Bud Light's Dylan Mulvaney ad.



Anheuser-Busch has suffered a $395 million loss in sales compared to the same time last year.

Billy said that his forefathers would have rolled over in their graves if they knew that Anheuser Busch put up a transgender person’s face on its beer cans, ultimately causing the conservative population of beer drinkers to toss their Bud Light cans in the trash.

The 63-year-old heir of Anheuser Busch continued that he does not think the target demography of Bud Light would be transgender people and that beer drinkers care about things that are wholesome. He referred to conservative beer drinkers and argued:

"They want their beer to be truly American, truly patriotic, as it always has been. Truly, America’s beer, which Bud Light was and probably isn’t any longer."

I am furious listening to Billy Bush from Bud Light (Anheuser-Busch) speak such racist words! I applaud Harvey for standing up to him! Below is his photo. (Not to be confused with Billy Bush from Extra)

The Anheuser Busch's heir assaulted an 11-year-old classmate of his son

Following his remarks on TMZ, past assault charges of the Anheuser Busch heir has been brought up by netizens. Back in 2017, Billy Busch was accused of assaulting a six-grader in a school gym. The then-58 years old heir of Anheuser Busch beat up an 11-year-old boy during a youth basketball match practice at the gym of his son’s Catholic school.

The incident took place in November 2017 at St. Louis’ Chaminade College Preparatory School in Missouri. As per police reports, Billy’s son started scuffling with another boy from the same team over who was first in line. Billy Busch then charged at the other boy and yelled at him:

“You f***er! What do you f***ing think you're f**king doing to my f***ing kid?'”

Billy Busch pleaded guilty to assaulting an 11-year-old. (Image via Twitter/@emzorbit)

Surveillance footage obtained from the school also showed Billy grabbing the other boy and forcing him backward until he dragged him outside the gymnasium and into the lobby. When the boy appeared to try punching Billy in an attempt to get away, the latter pushed him backward, causing the back of the boy’s head to hit the wall, prompting a nosebleed.

Billy Busch was about to charge at the sixth-grader again but was pulled off by the young boy’s father. However, Busch’s lawyer denied the allegations and said that his client was merely trying to protect his son’s safety.

An assault case against famous St. Louisan Billy Busch could unfold in municipal court here tonight. Busch was issued a summons for 4th degree assault after police say he intervened

Initially, the other boy’s family was not confident to press charges against Billy, fearing that his stature would make his prosecution difficult. However, after refusing to file a civil suit regarding the incident, they cooperated with the cops in the criminal prosecution of Billy Busch.

The father of the boy said that it was actually Billy Busch’s son who started the argument, which led to the altercation. He argued:

“While Mr. Busch may not have liked seeing his son receive a dose of his own medicine, him attempting to resolve his son’s conflict with another 11 year old boy, let alone physically, is shameful. The fact is a grown man manhandled a child in response to an altercation his son initiated but could not finish.”

The Anheuser Busch heir later pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault charges.