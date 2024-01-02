What did Anthony Castleman do? Huntington County fugitive arrested for grandmother's gruesome murder

The Huntington County Sheriff's Office recently stated that they arrested Anthony Castleman, 37, accused of the brutal murder of his grandmother, Bernice Eubank. The arrest, executed by the U.S. Marshals in Georgia, brings an unsettling conclusion to a case that had left the tight-knit community of rural Huntington County in fear.

Bernice Eubank, a 72-year-old woman, was tragically found stabbed to death in her home near the town of Markle on November 13. Concerned family members, unable to reach her for several days, reported her absence to the authorities. Subsequent investigations led to the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of her grandson, Anthony Castleman, as reported by WPTA.

Shocking details emerged in Huntington County's arrest in Eubank murder case

A chilling twist in the investigation emerged as a cousin of Anthony Castleman reportedly provided information to the police. Castleman, using Eubank's car and her cell phone, allegedly approached his cousin, requesting bleach to assist in cleaning up a troubling mess.

As per the cousin's account of the story, Castleman had visited the day before the discovery of the body, emphasizing the urgency of his request for bleach. During this encounter, he purportedly said that he was "going to prison for a long time."

Rochelle, Georgia's Police Chief Jimmy Banks recalled encountering an unfamiliar individual residing on the town's streets around Christmas.

"During Christmas, I noticed an unfamiliar man living on the street in town," Banks said in conversation with WPTA.

"He told me his name was 'Joseph Phillips. His hair was longer and he was wearing his hair over his face. He wore a camouflage hat. It was clear he didn’t want us to see who he was," he added.

Huntington's intense pursuit of justice to capture Castleman

Following Castleman's reported departure from the area, law enforcement agencies initiated efforts to locate him. The collaborative efforts of multiple agencies led to Castleman's apprehension at a convenience store, Crimeonline reported. Despite adamantly claiming to be Phillips and accusing the police of infringing on his rights, marshals positively identified him through his distinctive tattoos.

Reflecting on the arrest, Rochelle's Police Chief Banks remarked,

"There was no doubt at that point it was definitely him. But my first thought was I wish what happened (in Indiana) wouldn’t have ever happened."

The search involved Huntington City police, Indiana State Police, and the U.S. Marshals. Authorities refrained from disclosing a motive for the killing.

Investigators conversed with Castleman on November 12 via phone, where he allegedly misled them about his whereabouts, claiming to be in Lexington, Kentucky. Law enforcement erected billboards featuring Castleman's wanted poster across Indiana to aid in his capture.

"Throughout the early part of the investigation, officers learned that he had fled Huntington County and trying to get out of the state," stated the agency in a press release.

Describing his effort to verify the individual's identity, Banks mentioned,

"I’ve seen an image of Castleman sent out by the Huntington County Sheriff’s Office, but 'Phillips' didn’t quite match."

Banks reportedly contacted the Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, sharing his officer’s video. The video prompted the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force to recognize the individual as their fugitive.

The incident unfolded on November 12 when deputies from the sheriff's office made the discovery of Bernice D. Eubank's body at her residence, located approximately 30 miles south of Fort Wayne. Investigators believe that she had been dead for a long time before they discovered her.

"In all my years of law enforcement, this may be one of the most brutal scenes I’ve ever seen or been part of," said Sheriff Chris Newton to local CBS affiliate WANE.

"It kind of shook our own folks seeing something like that, especially when you realize it’s an elderly woman and the perpetrator in this was her own grandson," he added.

Billboard featuring Castleman (Image via mercercountyoutlook)

Citing an arrest report, local affiliate WTPA said that Castleman had been living with his grandmother. Eubank’s daughter reportedly made a disturbing discovery—a rug with a piece cut out. She promptly called deputies, leading to the finding of her mother’s body outside near a barn concealed under a carpet and pieces of lattice.

The Huntington County Coroner's classified Eubank’s death as homicide due to multiple sharp force injuries.

Bernice Eubank, the victim, was remembered in her obituary as a graduate of Wabash High School in 1969. She dedicated over 30 years to working as a receptionist at the Caylor-Nickel Clinic.

Huntington County Prosecutor Jeremy Nix highlighted Castleman's refusal to waive an extradition hearing. As a result, Nix's office collaborated with Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s office to facilitate an extradition warrant, ensuring Castleman's return to face charges in Indiana.